Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said “fear and smear politics” by the NDP doesn't work as she announced the UCP's Public Health Guarantee (PHG).
The premier said the PHG is a commitment to Albertans that the UCP is fully committed to Alberta’s publicly-funded healthcare system.
Smith said under a re-elected UCP government, no Albertan will ever have to pay for a doctor out of pocket.
“I want to be clear: under the UCP’s Public Healthcare Guarantee, we are committing to all Albertans that under no circumstances will any Albertan ever have to pay out-of-pocket to see their family doctor or to get the medical treatment they need,” Smith said.
“And it means that a UCP government, under my leadership, will not de-list any medical services or prescriptions now covered by Alberta Health Insurance. No exceptions. You will only ever need your Alberta health card.”
The UCP said it has a very ambitious agenda to improve healthcare outcomes in Alberta and has already seen improvements.
The UCP said as these reforms have already lead to results, decreasing ambulance response times, emergency department wait times, and surgery backlogs. The UCP also made historic investments into healthcare, specifically in primary care.
“Our UCP government is committed to moving Alberta forward and ensuring Albertans can always access world-class healthcare, where and when they need it, through a publicly funded healthcare system,” Smith said.
“We cannot afford to go back to the NDP raising taxes and drive away jobs and growth, undercutting the critical funding we need to improve healthcare outcomes for Albertans.”
