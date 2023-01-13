smithsideshot

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

 Arthur C. Green/ Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told reporters during the UCP Annual General Meeting (AGM) she will seek legal advice on providing pardons to people who received tickets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it appears she is backtracking and will let justice take its course.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.

(7) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

This assumption that we somehow have an "independent judiciary" is completely false. They do not serve the interests of Canadian citizens. There decisions are biased and outside the letter of the law. They only follow the law when it serves the interests of the globalists. Our "justice system" is a complete fraud!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The only reason Danielle has said this, is because the NDP and the MSM have made a stink about her interfering in the judicial system, my guess is she has been lobbying for this to happen, without interfering, and now that the NDP and MSM have accused the Premier of interference, the Premier must back away from helping get these people cleared, if the NDP and MSM cared at all about Albertans, they would have joined Danielle in lobbying to get these people back their lives.

trish_fai
trish_fai

No one is going to provide perfection. We need to adhere to the Pareto Principle!!

guest310
guest310

The Premier is taking the right approach, the Gov't has to be very careful, not to meddle, and let the courts work through this, as we see most are being thrown out. Let's wait and see. Want a strong leader but most not give the opposition ammo.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Independent? You can't be "royally" appointed by a hostile Canada and be independent. Have not the police, lawyers and courts already proven that many times over the last few years?

Sad to say but once again Alberta politicians running as democratic Nationalists and ruling over us as Sober Second Thought Federalists.

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

"Just" Danielle..

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

THE ONLY TRUE ENEMY OF MAN IS THE GVT. NEVER HAS BEEN ANY OTHER WAY.

