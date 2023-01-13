Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told reporters during the UCP Annual General Meeting (AGM) she will seek legal advice on providing pardons to people who received tickets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now it appears she is backtracking and will let justice take its course.
“The way our system of justice works is we do have an independent justice department and independent Crown prosecutors,” Smith told reporters Thursday when asked about the pardons.
“As we continue to see some of these cases go through — some of them get dropped, some of them fail — (prosecutors) have to consistently recalibrate, but I do want to make sure they have an independent process for assessing that."
Alberta Health Services (AHS) laid charges against pastor Tim Stephens of the Fairview Baptist Church, for breaking lockdown restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, the charges were dropped.
Stephens became the third Alberta pastor sent to jail for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules and he was ticketed several times for allegedly breaching Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s public health orders.
Stephens was imprisoned in the Calgary Remand Centre for three days before Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms lawyers could secure his release.
Pastor James Coates, of the GraceLife Church outside Edmonton, spent a month in jail after he was arrested by the RCMP for breaking lockdown regulations repeatedly.
Pastor Art Pawlowski was arrested in Calgary for continuing to flout the regulations at his street church.
Also, numerous people were ticketed during the pandemic for attending things like rallies.
"I think it would be inappropriate for me to step in if there's criminal prosecution, in the case of firearms, for instance, or if there was an assault," Smith said in the exclusive interview on Oct. 21, 2022.
“The way our system of justice works is that we do have an independent justice department and independent Crown prosecutors, and I have asked them to consider all charges under the lens of: is it in the public interest to pursue, and is there a reasonable likelihood of conviction," Smith said on Thursday.
“I ask them on a regular basis, as new cases come out, is it in the best interest to pursue and is there a reasonable likelihood of conviction?"
The Alberta justice department clarified the premier's statement to reporters on Thursday.
"Premier Smith’s comments reflect the prosecutorial standard and reflect the independence of Crown prosecutors to assess these factors," assistant communications director for the minister of Justice Jason Maloney told the Western Standard.
During the UCP leadership race, Smith announced several policies to prevent lockdowns and what she called "discriminatory" COVID-related measures.
“If I become premier of Alberta, my government will permanently prohibit several COVID-related policy measures that have proven to do more harm than good to society, especially as it relates to children and young adults who have been severely, adversely impacted over these last two and-a-half years," Smith said during the UCP leadership race.
Smith’s newly announced COVID-19-related policies during the UCP leadership race included:
- Keeping K-12 and post-secondary schools open for in-person learning;
- Prohibiting mandatory masking of K-12 and post-secondary students at school;
- Preventing post-secondary institutions from refusing admission or campus access based on a student’s vaccination status;
- No further shutdowns or restrictions on private businesses;
- Mandating non-enforcement of federal vaccine mandates by provincially regulated agencies and bodies;
- Amending the Human Rights Act to prevent employers from discriminating against or terminating an employee based on vaccination status; and
- Prohibiting employers from requiring the vaccination and other health information of Albertans.
The Western Standard reached out to the Smith for comment on why she is backtracking, but hasn't heard back.
(7) comments
This assumption that we somehow have an "independent judiciary" is completely false. They do not serve the interests of Canadian citizens. There decisions are biased and outside the letter of the law. They only follow the law when it serves the interests of the globalists. Our "justice system" is a complete fraud!
The only reason Danielle has said this, is because the NDP and the MSM have made a stink about her interfering in the judicial system, my guess is she has been lobbying for this to happen, without interfering, and now that the NDP and MSM have accused the Premier of interference, the Premier must back away from helping get these people cleared, if the NDP and MSM cared at all about Albertans, they would have joined Danielle in lobbying to get these people back their lives.
No one is going to provide perfection. We need to adhere to the Pareto Principle!!
The Premier is taking the right approach, the Gov't has to be very careful, not to meddle, and let the courts work through this, as we see most are being thrown out. Let's wait and see. Want a strong leader but most not give the opposition ammo.
Independent? You can't be "royally" appointed by a hostile Canada and be independent. Have not the police, lawyers and courts already proven that many times over the last few years?
Sad to say but once again Alberta politicians running as democratic Nationalists and ruling over us as Sober Second Thought Federalists.
"Just" Danielle..
THE ONLY TRUE ENEMY OF MAN IS THE GVT. NEVER HAS BEEN ANY OTHER WAY.
