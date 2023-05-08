Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will discuss the provincial state of emergency with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers on Monday.
“I have a conversation planned with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” Smith told the Western Standard on Sunday.
“There'll be a number of things that I hope he'll be able to assist with. I will be likely asking if he has firefighting expertise that he can send as well as perhaps engineers to assist with some of the fire breaks or rebuilding that needs to be done.”
The Western Standard has learned that the phone call will happen at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The call with the premiers will take place at 8:30 a.m.
“We know that there's going to be a lot of support needed for first nations, many first nations communities are impacted,” Smith said.
Smith said the call with Trudeau would be about what the federal government can do to assist.
Smith said Saturday evening, after reviewing the province's current situation, she is declaring a provincial state of emergency.
“We've declared a provincial state of emergency to protect the safety, health and welfare of Albertans. Under the Emergency Management Act, it gives the government greater powers to run situations,” Smith said.
“It provides additional support to work with municipalities, organizations and businesses to support residents. This is not a step that we took lightly, but it's one that will allow the quickest and most effective response in addition to provincial Emergency Coordination Centre, where Alberta's response has moved up from level three to level four.”
There are currently 108 wildfires burning in Alberta and over 29,000 people have been evacuated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.