Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she's concerned about Justin Trudeau's “just transition.”
On Tuesday, Smith held a question and answer session in Calgary at the request of the media.
During the session, Smith claimed “just transition” signals the elimination of jobs in the oil and gas sector in Canada.
Where does Rachel Notley stand on Justin Trudeau's plan to phase-out Alberta's energy industry?#ableg pic.twitter.com/GaVFDtntTu— United Conservative Party of Alberta (@Alberta_UCP) January 10, 2023
"I think it's a big threat. And the reason for that is the language that we're using. Just transition is the language that they used when they phased out the coal industry," Smith said.
“If they wanted to talk about sustainable jobs, that’s completely different. We'd be quite happy to talk to them about sustainable jobs."
“Just transition” emerged from the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international climate change treaty.
The Paris Agreement makes clear that national actions on climate change must ensure a "just transition" for the workforce by creating high-quality jobs in accordance with nationally defined development priorities.
In 2016, the federal government committed to working with provincial governments and organized labour to “ensure workers affected by the accelerated phase-out of traditional coal power are involved in a successful transition to the low-carbon economy of the future.”
Smith claimed the federal government is "virtue signalling" by using the phase to do the same thing for oil and gas workers.
"To use that terminology, their (feds) virtue signalling to an extreme base that is openly advocating to shut down oil and natural gas," Smith said.
UCP Leader @ABDanielleSmith is proud to stand up for Alberta's economy against the hostile Trudeau-NDP coalition in Ottawa. NDP Leader @RachelNotley is hoping Albertans don't notice her silent support of the hostile Trudeau-NDP coalition in Ottawa. #ableg #abpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/6ZUpoRe0QI— Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) January 10, 2023
"UCP Leader @ABDanielleSmith is proud to stand up for Alberta's economy against the hostile Trudeau-NDP coalition in Ottawa," Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen said on Twitter.
"NDP Leader @RachelNotley is hoping Albertans don't notice her silent support of the hostile Trudeau-NDP coalition in Ottawa."
"We are working with the federal government closely on technologies like carbon capture, utilization and storage, hydrogen and critical minerals, but the good work gets lost when they use this kind of divisive polarizing language," Smith said.
"The world is looking for energy for more energy, for more petrochemicals for more LNG. This is not an industry in decline. But it is one of the industries that are strategic to world energy security."
The Western Standard reached out to Notley for comment, but one was not received.
