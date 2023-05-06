Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Saturday evening after reviewing the provinces current situation she is declaring a provincial state of emergency.
"We've declared a provincial state of emergency to protect the safety, health and welfare of Albertans. Under the Emergency Management Act of declaration it gives the government greater powers to run situations," Smith said.
"It provides additional support, to work with municipalities, organizations and businesses to support residents. This is not a step that we took lightly but it's one that will allow the quickest and most effective response in addition to provincial Emergency Coordination Centre where Alberta's response has moved up from level three to level four."
Smith said this measure allows for a more comprehensive response to extraordinary events. It also ensures that the centre is fully staffed and the UCP government's partners across borders are notified.
Smith said the safety and well being of those affected remains the UCP government's top priority.
"We will keep Albertans informed as the situation changes through daily briefings from department officials, as well as a daily situation report issued through a news release to continue to ensure that all those who are evacuated are safe and secure. We would ask evacuees to register at local reception centers you can find these centers at alberta.ca/emergency."
In Alberta, the fight continues as there's currently 110 wildfires burning in the forest protection area of Alberta and 36 of those are classified as "out of control."
Smith said it is a "rapidly evolving situation and we will be monitoring it closely."
"Here's the information that is available as of 9:30 a.m. this morning — there are currently 103 active wildfires," Smith said at a Saturday afternoon press conference.
"Burning 121,998 hectares since 11 a.m. Yesterday, there have been 45 new wildfires. In total, we have seen 24,511 Albertans evacuated from their homes to ensure their safety in communities currently under an evacuation order."
The UCP government said emergency responders are working around the clock to keep people safe and reduce the threat to homes and infrastructure.
Under the Emergency Management Act, declaring a state of emergency is a legal mechanism that provides the provincial government with a higher level of intergovernmental coordination, around the clock monitoring of the situation, access to emergency discretionary funds, the ability to mobilize additional supports and continue working with municipalities, organizations and businesses to support evacuated residents.
The UCP government said the Emergency Management Cabinet Committee continues to meet regularly to respond to the current wildfire situation across the province. Cabinet continues to have decision-making abilities, and will make decisions as needed to deal with this emergency situation.
The ministries involved in the Emergency Management Cabinet Committee include Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services, Alberta Skilled Trades and Professions, Alberta Infrastructure, Alberta Treasury Board and Finance, Alberta Municipal Affairs, Alberta Health, Alberta Forestry, Parks and Tourism, Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services, Alberta Indigenous Relations, Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors, Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation and Alberta Energy.
Department officials will continue providing daily technical briefings to the media and the public as this situation continues to evolve. A daily situation report will also be issued via news release.
Albertans seeking information or supports can call 310-4455.
Here's the latest:
- Parts of Brazeau County. Evacuees should register in Edmonton at the Expo Centre, Hall C, at 7515 118 Avenue.
- Parts of Northern Sunrise County.
- Parts of Mackenzie County. Evacuees should register at the High Level Rural Hall.
- The entire Town of Rainbow Lake. Evacuees should register in High Level at the High Level Arena, at 10101 105 Avenue.
- Fox Creek, Little Smoky and surrounding areas. Evacuees should register at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre, at 58 Sunset Boulevard in Whitecourt.
- Parts of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and the Municipal District of Greenview. Evacuees should register at Memorial Hall, 4808 50 Street in Valleyview.
- Parts of the County of Grande Prairie. Evacuees should register at the Bonnets Energy Centre, 10017 99 Avenue, Grande Prairie.
- Parts of Big Lakes County. Evacuees should register at Elks Rodeo Hall on Highway 749.
- Parts of Lac Ste Anne County. Evacuees should register at the Mayerthorpe Diamond Centre, at 4184 54 Street.
- Parts of Yellowhead County, including the Town of Edson.
- The communities of Whitefish River and Aitkameg. Evacuees should register at the Town of Slave Lake office, at 10 Main Street, Slave Lake.
- The Hamlet of Entwistle. Evacuees should register at Wabamun Jubilee Hall, at 5132 53 Avenue in Wabamun.
- Parkland County and the Hamlet of Entwistle. Evacuees should register at Wabamun Jubilee Hall at 5132 53 Avenue in Wabamun.
- Residents of the following areas should be prepared to evacuate on short notice:
- The Grovesdale area of the Municipal District of Greenview
- The area west of Beaverdam Provincial Recreation Area and east of the Bighorn Dam, including the hamlet of Nordegg.
- Parts of the County of Grande Prairie, including Pipestone Creek area.
- The town of High Prairie.
- Parts of Wetaskiwin County.
- Sixteen declared states of local emergency and two band council resolution include:
- Big Lakes County
- Brazeau County
- County of Grande Prairie
- Clear Hills County
- Clearwater County
- Drayton Valley
- Town of Edson
- MD of Fairview
- Town of High Prairie
- Northern Sunrise County
- East Prairie Metis Settlement
- Saddle Hills County
- Lac St. Anne County
- Parkland County
- Rainbow Lake
- Yellowhead County
- The Little Red River Cree Nation (Fox Lake) has declared a band council resolution
- Whitefish Lake First Nation has declared a band council resolution
(3) comments
Smith is handling the wildfires in Alberta far better than Notley ever did. As I recall Notley cancelled the water bombing contracts just before the spring wildfire began just because the contracts were signed by the previous PC government. Notley cancelled the water bombing contracts just before the Fort McMurray wildfire and the other NDP candidates were cheering the wildfire that went through Fort McMurray.
We will soon see if this means High River part 2 where the RCMP go kicking in the doors of evsry evacuated PAL holder. Or, its probably more likely that they've already disarmed that chunk of Albertans.
Unpopular opinion. But maybe this pivotal election should be put on a temporary delay. Until everyone is back in their communities
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.