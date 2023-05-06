Smith said officials have been briefed on the state of the situation.

UCP leader Danielle Smith.

 Western Standard Photo

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Saturday evening after reviewing the provinces current situation she is declaring a provincial state of emergency.

"We've declared a provincial state of emergency to protect the safety, health and welfare of Albertans. Under the Emergency Management Act of declaration it gives the government greater powers to run situations," Smith said.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Vince_403
Vince_403

Smith is handling the wildfires in Alberta far better than Notley ever did. As I recall Notley cancelled the water bombing contracts just before the spring wildfire began just because the contracts were signed by the previous PC government. Notley cancelled the water bombing contracts just before the Fort McMurray wildfire and the other NDP candidates were cheering the wildfire that went through Fort McMurray.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

We will soon see if this means High River part 2 where the RCMP go kicking in the doors of evsry evacuated PAL holder. Or, its probably more likely that they've already disarmed that chunk of Albertans.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Unpopular opinion. But maybe this pivotal election should be put on a temporary delay. Until everyone is back in their communities

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.