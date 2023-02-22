Smith fights back over dormant oil wells

The number of orphaned wells surged from approximately 705 in 2015 to 5,279 in March 2019, a staggering increase of approximately 648% during that time frame.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says inaccurate claims are being spread about the UCP's ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Alberta’s oldest and most problematic oil and gas development sites.

Many of these sites have flare pits, sumps and other environmental hazards that must be promptly cleaned.

