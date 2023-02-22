Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says inaccurate claims are being spread about the UCP's ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Alberta’s oldest and most problematic oil and gas development sites.
Many of these sites have flare pits, sumps and other environmental hazards that must be promptly cleaned.
“Of the approximately 83,000 inactive wells in Alberta, approximately 20,000 were drilled before 1980 and have been inactive for more than 20 years," Smith said.
"The number and potential environmental problems posed by these older well sites worsen with time."
The number of orphaned wells surged from approximately 705 in 2015, to 5,279 in March 2019, a staggering increase of approximately 648% during that time frame.
"This failure has led to an environmental hazard for which they provide no realistic solutions to address," Smith said.
“In response to that failure, the government has introduced regulations mandating oil and gas companies spend a prescribed minimum amount on well site closure and reclamation work."
Smith said the minimum amount to be spent by industry on this ongoing cleanup work has grown to about $740 million this year and will increase by 9% annually in the coming years.
"This action will fix the orphan well backlog that previous governments failed to address and continue to ignore today," Smith said.
“In addition, Minister of Energy Peter Guthrie is consulting with landowners, indigenous groups and industry to design a rehabilitation pilot program to expeditiously clean up these pre-1980 inactive well sites."
Smith admitted the consultation process will take several months to complete, after which the UCP will consider the feedback provided and make a final decision on whether and how to proceed with the program.
“The pilot program under consideration would potentially provide a royalty credit on new oil and gas development for energy companies willing to also invest in cleaning up these problematic well sites," Smith said.
"The amount spent on cleaning up these sites would have to be over and above the amount these same companies are legally required to spend on regular well site rehabilitation."
Smith said while final decisions have not been made, the total amount of royalty credits proposed to be used for the pilot program is likely to be up to $100 million over three years.
After the three years, the UCP would assess the effectiveness of the program and consult again before deciding how best to proceed.
"It's hoped the pilot program will greatly accelerate the cleanup of the most unpredictable and challenging oil and gas sites in Alberta," Smith said.
“Bluntly put, these problematic well sites must be promptly and properly cleaned up."
The UCP said it is currently designing a pilot for a program that is good for the environment, respects landowners’ rights and the rights of indigenous groups, and incentivizes industry to simultaneously invest more in both the cleanup of these well sites and new resource development.
“This is the first government to try to find solutions to this problem and we look forward to the results of the consultations," Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.