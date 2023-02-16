Alberta Premier Danielle Smith invited Ottawa to collaborate with the province on carbon capture, utilization and storage investment and halt the introduction of "Just Transition" legislation and oil and gas emissions cap.
On Thursday, Smith sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"I am writing in follow up to our meeting of February 7 during which we discussed the need for the Government of Canada to halt the introduction of the proposed Just Transition legislation and implementation of unachievable targets and measures under the federal Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) such as the Clean Electricity Regulations (CER) and oil and gas sector emissions cap," Smith wrote in a letter.
"As a much more productive alternative, I invited your government to agree to commence a collaborative effort between Ottawa and Alberta to develop a series of cooperative initiatives to attract investment and workers into Alberta’s emerging, conventional and non-conventional energy sectors while substantially reducing Canada’s and Alberta’s net emissions."
Smith said in that meeting, Trudeau expressed a willingness to pursue this course of collaborative action, but requested it is commenced promptly.
The morning following Smith's return to Alberta, she met with several of her ministers regarding this issue and advised the UCP is prepared to work with the federal government on a coordinated approach for a carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) incentive program for the purpose of net emissions reductions in the province while attracting billions in new investments for Alberta-based oil and gas projects, electricity, manufacturing and other sectors.
"To this end, we propose coordinating a federal CCUS income tax credit with an expansion of our current Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program (APIP) to include CCUS projects,@ Smith said.
"This new incentive program would be in addition to the over $1.8 billion already invested into CCUS projects across the province by the Government of Alberta as well as our province’s additional implicit contribution to CCUS made through our current royalty regime."
Smith said the UCP is also willing to discuss with the Liberal government about expanding this coordinated approach to incentivizing other emerging emission-reducing technologies.
"We suggest beginning with agreement on a coordinated CCUS incentive program, so we are able to establish a successful foundation on which to build upon," Smith said.
"To this end, I request we immediately create a federal/provincial minister-led working group with the objective of reaching an agreement on a coordinated provincial-federal CCUS incentive program in the coming weeks."
"I must make it clear the above invitation for cooperation and collaboration on this CCUS proposal and other energy and climate initiatives comes with one non-negotiable condition," Smith said.
"It is the federal government refrain from introducing any new federal legislation or policies that materially impact Alberta’s oil and gas resource development, the management or workforce participation without the full involvement, consultation and consent of Alberta."
Smith said this includes the contemplated "Just Transition" legislation and implementation of unachievable targets and measures under the federal Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) such as the Clean Electricity Regulations (CER) and oil and gas sector emissions cap.
"Each of these initiatives, as currently understood, would pose an unconstitutional and existential threat to the Alberta economy and the jobs of hundreds of thousands of Albertans," Smith said.
"As an alternative to this policy package of economic destruction, Alberta proposes working collaboratively with the federal government on aggressively advancing emission-reducing technologies in Alberta as outlined above while simultaneously increasing export of LNG through the lens of replacing higher emitting fuels around the world to meet aggressive, but achievable overall emissions reduction in Alberta’s oil and gas and other sectors."
Smith noted ideally the UCP would like to incorporate the collaborative federal-provincial initiatives into the province's soon-to-be-released Alberta Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan.
"I must once again emphasize to you, prime minister, although Alberta is willing to work as an active partner with the federal government on a coordinated approach to reducing Alberta’s and Canada’s net emissions, under no circumstances will our province accept the imposition of arbitrary and unachievable targets or policies that spell the end of meaningful long-term investment in Alberta’s energy sector, and as a result, the imminent phase-out of Alberta’s largest industry" Smith said.
Smith said she believes, in such circumstances, the UCP would have no other choice but to oppose the destructive policies using every tool at their disposal in order to protect Albertans, their jobs and the province’s future.
"This issue is far larger and more important than you (Trudeau) or I," Smith said.
"There are literally hundreds of billions in public revenues and investments, and millions of jobs, riding on Alberta and Ottawa working together — instead of in conflict — on energy and environmental issues to create an attractive and certain investment climate that millions around the world want to invest in and move to."
Smith then told Trudeau in the letter that failure to do so will not only undermine Canada’s prosperity by driving billions in energy investment and revenue out of Canada and into the hands of the world’s most brutal and undemocratic regimes, but will also result in increased energy poverty and food insecurity in many of the world’s most impoverished countries, a loss of our nation’s global influence, and most ironically, an increase in the world’s global emissions due to increased use of coal, as opposed to LNG, by developing nations to meet increasing world demand for electricity.
"Canada has the potential to become a global energy superpower with all of the economic and political influence for good that such standing would grant us," Smith said.
"We can and must seize this opportunity without delay. Please come to the table and work collaboratively with Alberta on likely the most important economic issue facing this country in a generation."
Smith ended the letter by saying she looks forward to reading Trudeau's response and to learning of the appointment of the Liberal government’s side of the federal/provincial minister-led working group for the CCUS incentive program.
"So that our two governments can take our first steps in this critical collaborative effort," Smith said.
(2) comments
You're probably reading this right now, Rachel.
Can Albertans expect the provincial NDP to come out in support of Danielle's letter? Or, does the Alberta NDP have to get Jagmeet Singh's approval before commenting?
Tik-tok, the May election is just around the corner.
Again; nicely played, Danielle!
Nicely played, Danielle! Right into the lap of the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition.
I'm sure Turdeau's reply will be his same time-worn stock answer: "The federal government will always do what is in the best interests of Canadians."
