Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is taking the weekend to hunt for emails to the Crown's office.

Smith told the Western Standard on Friday she has no knowledge of anyone in her office contacting the Crown's office over charges laid after the Coutts Freedom Convoy blockade.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Who cares the Crown Prosecutors are war criminals they should all be fired over the Covid Fraud!

PersonOne
PersonOne

Notley going full tilt to discredit Smith. Typical tactics.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

And the CBC, CTV, Global in full attack mode.

These news (cough cough) sites make me sick to my stomach.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

That's why we need an online news channel in Canada similar to GB NEWS in the UK. It fired up when the pandemic started and it's a viable alternative to the left-wing BBC.

Delby
Delby

Did Notley know about Deborah Drever's photos? Hmmm, according to Pancholi, she shouldn;t have been Premier. Further, did NOtley know that Shannon Phillips used the RCMP as witnesses to her lies, which Phillips later admitted, by the way. It seems that perhaps Notley shouldn't even be a sitting MLA! And that wasn't all when it came to Notley scandals. Oh, but they weren't emails. In Pancholi's eyes that matters more.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

For an employee it might be a something burger, regardless it's a nothing burger for Premier Smith; it is what it is and that's the msm and the corrupt political class flailing away.

guest310
guest310

No independent review required, they will dig to the bottom, e-mail shouldn't be that hard, if a staffer did something wrong they will be dealt with, like any organization . Eh ndp let's waste money. Your good at it

