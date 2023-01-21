CBC News updated the story it first published to note it has not seen the emails, but it quotes multiple anonymous sources who said they have.
On Thursday CBC News reported a staffer in Smith's office sent a series of emails to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service about the Coutts border blockades and protests.
“Premier Smith has not been in contact with Crown prosecutors and has no knowledge of anyone on her staff having done so," the Premier's Office told the Western Standard Friday morning.
“I want my caucus to just be patient, as we go through the process, and as soon as we see if the emails exist, then we’ll make sure that we have a presentation to the public — we’ll know next week,” said Smith on her show and noted that the CBC did not provide her office with names.
“Crown prosecutors are a no-go zone," Smith said.
“I first have to do my work of getting the the Public Service Commission, which is an independent entity, working with the IT department to go through and do the review, and if we find anything, we’ll do a report on that next week."
Alberta NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi issued the following statement in response to Smith's comments on her radio show that there will be an “email review” into allegations of interference in the Crown Prosecutors Office.
"If Danielle Smith doesn't know what the staff in her office are doing, she shouldn't be Premier. These allegations are extremely serious and yet, her story keeps changing. Albertans know the UCP cannot to be trusted to investigate themselves," Pancholi said.
"Albertans deserve an independent investigation. Instead, Danielle Smith is hiding the truth behind IT processes and a caucus presentation meant to shore up her chaotic leadership. Albertans deserve better."
(7) comments
Who cares the Crown Prosecutors are war criminals they should all be fired over the Covid Fraud!
Notley going full tilt to discredit Smith. Typical tactics.
And the CBC, CTV, Global in full attack mode.
These news (cough cough) sites make me sick to my stomach.
That's why we need an online news channel in Canada similar to GB NEWS in the UK. It fired up when the pandemic started and it's a viable alternative to the left-wing BBC.
Did Notley know about Deborah Drever's photos? Hmmm, according to Pancholi, she shouldn;t have been Premier. Further, did NOtley know that Shannon Phillips used the RCMP as witnesses to her lies, which Phillips later admitted, by the way. It seems that perhaps Notley shouldn't even be a sitting MLA! And that wasn't all when it came to Notley scandals. Oh, but they weren't emails. In Pancholi's eyes that matters more.
For an employee it might be a something burger, regardless it's a nothing burger for Premier Smith; it is what it is and that's the msm and the corrupt political class flailing away.
No independent review required, they will dig to the bottom, e-mail shouldn't be that hard, if a staffer did something wrong they will be dealt with, like any organization . Eh ndp let's waste money. Your good at it
