Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with the City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi on Tuesday to discuss the social disorder which is plaguing downtown.
Smith was joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon; and Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken for her meeting with Sohi.
Addiction, homelessness and public safety issues affected every community in Alberta, with Edmonton being especially hard hit as residents outcried on social media for leaders to address these issues.
In the meeting with the mayor, Smith discussed downtown revitalization, homeless shelter capacity, creating safer communities, as well as ensuring community supports are offered with a focus on and partnership with indigenous communities and recovery-oriented systems of care (ROSC).
Smith brought forward the need to collaborate on large capital projects and raised concerns about high property taxes and their negative effects on small businesses and jobs, particularly downtown.
Sohi asked for a commitment to collaborate with the province in addressing the social issues of downtown and Smith agreed that the province will continue to be an active and willing partner in solving these issues, including through the work of the Edmonton Task Force.
Smith committed to working with the city of Edmonton on the issues they raised, but identified the need for detailed plans to address their specific asks.
The city needs to get rid of that stupid LRT. That's the first step to recovery.
Sohi has it just the way he wants it and then asks for more money. Crazy.
