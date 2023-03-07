Smith meets with Edmonton mayor

Smith was joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon; and Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken for her meeting with Sohi.

 Govt of Alberta Photo

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with the City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi on Tuesday to discuss the social disorder which is plaguing downtown.

Smith was joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon; and Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken for her meeting with Sohi.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

guest399
guest399

The city needs to get rid of that stupid LRT. That's the first step to recovery.

Report Add Reply
GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Sohi has it just the way he wants it and then asks for more money. Crazy.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.