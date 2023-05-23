Alberta’s long and arduous election campaign headed into the homestretch after UCP leader Danielle Smith cast her ballot in advance polls in Calgary Tuesday.
After dutifully showing her driver’s licence to the poll worker at the Haysboro Community Hall and answering some perfunctory questions — “are you 18 years of age?” to which she replied, “thanks for asking,” — Smith was handed a ballot and marked her selection.
It was immediately clear who she voted for, but it wasn’t herself. That’s because Smith is registered in her home riding of Livingstone-Macleod even though she’s running in Brooks Medicine Hat. In that case it’s probably safe to assume that she cast her vote for former Claresholm mayor Chelsae Petrovic.
After posing for some photos with media, she was whisked away in her motorcade without answering questions. A similar ritual played out in Edmonton with NDP leader Rachel Notley.
Advance voting began Tuesday and runs until Saturday. A bit of a twist this year is that Albertans can vote anywhere in the province at hundreds of polling places by simply showing their ID. The returning office will then issue a riding-specific ballot.
The move is potentially beneficial for the tens of thousands of voters who have been evacuated due to wildfires.
According to Elections Alberta, 60,708 ballots had been cast as of 1 pm MST today. In the 2019 election, more than 696,000 Albertans cast their ballots at the advance polls.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
