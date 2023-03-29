Shandro and smith hunting emails

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said again she has no knowledge of anyone in her office contacting the Crown's office over charges laid after the Coutts Freedom Convoy blockade.

"As also indicated previously in multiple interviews, I received a legal brief from the ministry of justice recommending against pursuing amnesty further as several matters involving this issue were and still are before the courts," Smith said in a statement Wednesday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

My first question is: who recorded this conversation,and on what basis? As I understand it, the guy doing the recording has to tell the other party that he is recording it, and the other party has to agree. This is why, when talking to an insurance adjuster that wants to record a call, he/she has to clearly tell you that it is being recorded. Secondly, there is clearly a public interest in keeping some reins on the prosecutors, lest all sorts of corruption creep into the system. There are lots of scenarios where it would be prosecutorial misconduct to either charge someone with an offense, or withdraw charges after they are laid. On a similar note, the police are on the front lines of laying charges. What do you think the Police Commisision of the City of Calgary does? Or the woke Mayor? And finally, the problem with a lot of do-gooders is that ego takes over and when it becomes all about them (and not about any principle), they embrace unethical conduct. I would hope that Pawlowski isnt one of those, however......

Delby
Delby

Is the NDP on the 'liars' trail' oops, I mean: on the campaign trail again?

PersonOne
PersonOne

NDP are desperate to find flaws in Smith. How many times will they drag out this unsupported accusation? Move on. If you cant find anything to criticize. invent something I guess

