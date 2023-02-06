Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa this week to join her fellow premiers at the First Ministers Meeting on health care.

Minister of Health Jason Copping has accompanied her on the mission.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

j.nagy
j.nagy

Smith is a snake and cannot be trusted

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Transportation including vehicles is, or should become, a provincial responsibility.

Paying for roads is already a provincial responsibility in Western Canada, unlike Ont/Que who find many sources of federal funding for their roads.

Of course Canada will never allow that. They need to force their products on Western Canada and those products include vehicles as well as food and political corruption.

.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

I wish Mr. Moe and Ms. Smith all the best on this most important meeting!

That said the first words spoken by Mr. Moe should be no negotiations on heath care until equalization is fixed, Mr. Trudeau must denounce the World Economic Forum and declare it a terrorist organization, equal and elected senate must be put in place, the supreme court of Canada must also be equal, at the moment it is a kangaroo court with Quebec and Ontario having their thumb on the scale!

Secondly Mr. Moe should inform the federal government that Saskatchewan is aggressively moving to start collection of all income tax and will forward monies to Ottawa as it sees fit, in short the west is ending negotiations for health care monies that rightfully belongs to the people of the west.

It's time to take away the Feds control of our heath care.

Mr. Trudeau "Just Transition" is a non starter, nothing to chat about.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Danielle do not forget about the guns as well

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Zero emission vehicles?? Hmmmm seems they haven't been invented yet

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.