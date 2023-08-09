Alberta premier Danielle Smith slams feds plan to cut oil and gas

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

 UCP.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said every time you bring wind and solar power on the grid, you have to have a backup.

Recently, Smith joined Shaye Ganam on Edmonton’s 630 CHED and Calgary's  QR77 to explain some of her concerns about the federal government's plan to 'Just Transition' to greener energy.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

rianc
rianc

Finally a politician talking common sense with regards to power generation. Wind and solar is far to intermittent and unreliable for the power grid. Consider what happened in Texas when they got that cold snap years ago. We can't have our electrical grid fail in Alberta in the middle of winter, but Ottawa just likes to cause problems and doesn't have any solutions.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

I have visions of the NDPLiberal party freezing in the dark while sobbing loudly.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Bottom line is we have to have two power systems. Look for exponential increase in utility costs.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Glad someone is worrying about that.

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

This whole climate bs if true demands we look at where people on the planet live. Canada is not viable. You need a fire of some type to survive period. Be it nuke has wood what ever when its minus 45c and dark. No way we should be brining people from a low carbon area to canadas high carbon life. We have 40 million people just open the usa border let us free. Move to a warm place.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.