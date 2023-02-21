Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Premier Danielle Smith spoke at the annual Alberta Recovery Conference on Monday and said next week the UCP government will table a budget including record breaking spending to a comprehensive mental health and addiction care system if passed.

"In Alberta, we know recovery and treatment brings real hope to those struggling with addiction," Smith said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

KiltConservative
KiltConservative

I just hope this money is spent on recovery and not on administrative costs lining government pockets.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I haven't heard about any AHS management lay offs, so how much of this money will never see a single citizen in need of these services? 10%, 20%, 30%, or 90%?

eldon628
eldon628

I hope the spending is going to be taking a different approach to addiction. Just spending more money on an approach that is clearly not working is not the answer.

My church helps feed the homeless. Our numbers are growing. Which suggests providing services without a 'next step to recovery '. Is just enabling more people to fall through the cracks.

mcumming
mcumming

The best wishes in this program f0r success as we can't put up with the stupidity of drugs.

