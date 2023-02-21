Premier Danielle Smith spoke at the annual Alberta Recovery Conference on Monday and said next week the UCP government will table a budget including record breaking spending to a comprehensive mental health and addiction care system if passed.
"In Alberta, we know recovery and treatment brings real hope to those struggling with addiction," Smith said.
"I’m proud to speak to the Alberta Recovery Conference today and highlight the noble work our province is doing."
This is the 6th annual recovery capital conference, and the third conference to be held in Calgary.
"It’s clear now is the time to continue moving forward and continue investing in our system of care for Albertans," Smith said.
"To accomplish this I am pleased to announce here at the Alberta Recovery Conference, that next week our government will table a budget including record breaking investments to a comprehensive mental health and addiction care system."
In 2019, the mental health and addiction specific budget was about $87 million per year.
"Next year alone, if passed, Budget 2023 would provide $275 million in funding for the ministry of mental health and addiction," Smith said.
The funding will be used to focus on key priorities including:
- Increasing Harm Reduction programs
- Indigenous partnerships
- Further increasing access to treatment and recovery supports
- Helping children and youth improve their mental health
- Partnering with first responders to keep communities safe while treating mental health and addiction compassionately
"As many of you know our government is building for the future of Alberta with new, next generation treatment facilities called recovery communities," Smith said.
Recovery communities are holistic, long-term facilities where people have the time and support they need to work not only on their recovery, but on every part of their lives.
"With six already underway, including one in Red Deer that’s about to welcome its first residents," Smith said.
"Budget 2023 would bring the total number of newly constructed recovery communities to nine with an additional $75 million in capital funding to put three new projects on the books."
Smith said that would bring the total spending for building new recovery communities to over $200 million, with projects planned in Calgary, Edmonton, the North Zone, the Central Zone and the Calgary Zone.
"I’m proud to say these projects will start coming into operation this year with the completion of the Red Deer Recovery Community, the Lethbridge Recovery Community, and the Gunn Recovery Community," Smith said.
"One of the projects that I’m most proud of, is the recovery community that we’re building in partnership with the Blood Tribe in Southern Alberta."
Smith noted the significant project is just one example the province is working in partnership with first nations people in Alberta to respond to the mental health and addiction needs of everyone.
"We have found over the past four years of our work, which is something that indigenous communities have known for decades, is the federal government has not taken responsibility to adequately fund and support indigenous health, especially mental health and addiction," Smith said.
"We find this unacceptable."
Smith said she believes the historic spending that will be proposed in Budget 2023 is necessary to continue to respond to the addiction crisis, support the mental health and well-being of Albertans, and build strong systems of care across the province.
"In the weeks ahead after it is tabled, Alberta’s minister of Mental Health and Addiction, Nicholas Milliken, will have more to say on the specifics of the Mental Health and Addiction Budget," Smith said.
The UCP 2023 budget will be delivered February 28, the first day of the spring legislature sitting.
I just hope this money is spent on recovery and not on administrative costs lining government pockets.
I haven't heard about any AHS management lay offs, so how much of this money will never see a single citizen in need of these services? 10%, 20%, 30%, or 90%?
I hope the spending is going to be taking a different approach to addiction. Just spending more money on an approach that is clearly not working is not the answer.
My church helps feed the homeless. Our numbers are growing. Which suggests providing services without a 'next step to recovery '. Is just enabling more people to fall through the cracks.
The best wishes in this program f0r success as we can't put up with the stupidity of drugs.
