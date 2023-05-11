There are currently 82 wildfires burning in the forest protection area of Alberta, and 23 of those blazes are out of control.
On Thursday at 3 p.m. the UCP government provided another update.
"We will continue to assess the damage, triage, and prioritize any critical needs in conjunction with the authorities and restore power and gas as quickly as possible to any sites that have lost it," Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said Thursday.
"I must reiterate the situation does remain extremely volatile, particularly with rising temperatures this weekend and I'd like to once again ask Albertans to listen to their local officials and obey any evacuation order that you may receive."
Ellis said Albertans should follow the Alberta emergency alert app and website and local municipality for evacuation information and available services.
"There is great information and resources on alberta.ca. So please, everyone, stay safe out there," Ellis said.
Alberta continues to be under a state of emergency.
"The Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre remains at a level four position, to the provincial state of emergency there are 19 states of local emergency as well as four band council resolutions are in place this morning," said Colin Blair, executive director for Alberta Emergency Management Agency.
"Grand Prairie updated its evacuation order for some redness in the area. For full details, residents should visit the Grand Prairie Regional Emergency partnership at www.gprep.ca"
Blair said there are currently 16,470 evacuees in Alberta. Close to 31,000 evacuees left their homes several days ago.
"There are 15 reception centers and those who evacuated should take the time right register at the nearest reception center or online registering will make it easier for us to help get resources to evacuees," Blair said.
"And it makes it easier for us to reach residents with important information. For those who are in a community that's on an evacuation alert. Be prepared in case you're asked to evacuate."
Blair said people should not return to their homes unless their local authorities have given them the go-ahead.
"Remember the province remains in a highly volatile and rapidly changing environment. That's particularly true with the rising temperatures in the forecast this weekend," Blair said.
"Albertans need to remain vigilant. It's important all Albertans stay connected with their local authorities. So I asked you to download the Alberta emergency app to get alerts and import information directly to your mobile phones. These are just a few updates but a comprehensive list is available for all affected communities online."
Blair said the UCP government is continuing to work very closely with local officials in all affected communities to get personnel resources and equipment where they are needed.
"I would like to remind evacuees of another telephone town hall tonight at 7:30 p.m.," Blair said.
Alberta oil and gas producers began resuming production Thursday as fire conditions eased and evacuees began returning to their homes.
As of Thursday, there are 82 active fires — 23 considered out of control — down from more than 100 earlier in the week. The number of people evacuated from their homes fell to about 17,000 from around 30,000 at the start of the week.
The worst fires are still concentrated in the Drayton Valley and Edson areas west of Edmonton, although orders were lifted for residents along the Yellowhead Highway near Wildwood and Entwistle.
That prompted several Calgary-based energy companies to resume or partially re-open oil and gas fields that had been shut due to the fires. At the peak, more than 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent and 1.7 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas had been shuttered as producers closed pipelines and processing plants as a precaution.
At a media availability in Calgary Thursday, UCP leader Danielle Smith described the fire situation as “unprecedented” and “extraordinary.” Smith said she would be flying to Grande Prairie tonight to tour fire-devastated areas and also announced matching donations to the Canadian Red Cross for fire relief.
Over the past five years, the number of hectares torched between January and May averaged about 500 per year. In the past 10 days, almost 450,000 hectares have been destroyed, along with 60 buildings.
Despite the respite, Smith said she’s been informed a ‘heat dome’ is forming over the northern regions of Alberta and BC that could spell more trouble.
“It’s going to be a hard weekend,” she said. “By no means are we clear of this.”
Why are we not seriously using waterbombers? Notley cancelled the contract just in time to have the Fort Mac fire do lots of damage. Should be called the Notley fire. Why are we not smart enough to bring them back big time??
what about intentional arson that was perpetrated in Alberta/SK since these "fires" started? Come on lets get real and tell the bloody truth about these fires which are more then highly suspicious. People are no longer trusting or believing the government or media. They are all liars and complicit with the WEF scumbag traitors and criminals.
