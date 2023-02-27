Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is happy with a tentative deal with Ottawa for healthcare funding for the province.

"Alberta has offered its support in principle for the federal proposal on healthcare funding, which was announced this morning through a joint federal news release," Smith said on Monday from a news conference in Calgary.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(15) comments

Alphafox
Alphafox

Beware Danielle,

A "tentative deal" with a WEF sold out resonates more like a bribery. Or worse, a large fishook.

24B$ over 10 years? Why expect anything from the Laurentians?

Just stop the equalization payments. Done deal.

Report Add Reply
jph1944
jph1944

It appears it is a "tentative" deal and the money will start to flow into the health care system. The downside is NOT accepting the "tentative" deal and NOT having the money.

Report Add Reply
dscott
dscott

"A digital ID is not a requirement under the new health funding agreement," the Premier's Office told the Western Standard.

I gave her a second chance. May God help us if she betrays Albertans again.

Report Add Reply
bmatkin
bmatkin

Same old, same old. Health is a provincial mandate, and the feds get to push thru the door because they can tax. That is no what was intended in any constitution.

Smith, you need to tell the Cuban clown to pound sand.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I refuse to have a digital ID!!!!!!!!!

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Danielle Smith is sitting alone in a lounge having a drink. Justin Castreau comes into the lounge and after seeing her joins her. After a drink Justin says "Danielle, if you come to my place and sleep with me I will give you a million dollars". Danielle replies "Justin, I really don't know, a million dollars is a lot of money and I sure could use it". Justin then says "Danielle, I will give you one dollar if you come to my place and sleep with me". Danielle replies "One dollar?? What kind of woman do you think I am?". Justin replies "we have already established what kind of woman you are and are now just negotiating".

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

LOL!

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

I agree. So much for the Alberta Sovereignty Act. It is really looking like she caved to Castreau.

As AB Sovereignty says, if we held back the transfer payment portion Alberta would have way more. However, every premier transfers the billions of dollars to Ottawa and then begs for scraps. Is it even possible to withhold transfer payments? Has it been tried before?

All in all it looks like we are in for more of the same. Alberta is sc3wed.

Report Add Reply
debramalyk
debramalyk

Looking more and more like the Independence Party of Alberta is the way to go!

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Transfer payments have nothing to do with the Sovereignty Act. Maybe read it.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

no digi ID requirement. Good. How about digital health data sharing of records??

Report Add Reply
cptover
cptover

does that agreement have the digital ID attached to it?

Report Add Reply
About Sovereignty
About Sovereignty

I think Danielle should address the digital sharing of information specifically. Many are very concerned.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Yeah, well, if you started collecting all taxes here then held back the transfer payment portion, you've have a boatload more than that.

Report Add Reply
About Sovereignty
About Sovereignty

Yup

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.