Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is happy with a tentative deal with Ottawa for healthcare funding for the province.
"Alberta has offered its support in principle for the federal proposal on healthcare funding, which was announced this morning through a joint federal news release," Smith said on Monday from a news conference in Calgary.
"This agreement in principle will invest $24.18 billion in federal funding over 10 years in Alberta, including $2.92 billion for a new bilateral agreement focused on healthcare priorities such as access to high-quality family health services, including in rural and remote areas and in underserved communities."
Smith said this money will support the province's health workforce to further enable them to provide high-quality, effective, and safe healthcare services.
In turn, Albertans will gain access to timely, equitable, and quality mental health, substance use, and addiction services, she said.
It will also help Albertans age with dignity closer to home with access to quality home care or care in safe long-term care facilities.
"We are also pleased to be receiving a $233 million, one-time Canada Health Transfer top-up to address urgent needs in pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms, and long wait times for surgeries," Smith said.
"While the final proposal was far less than what provinces and territories were requesting, the extra funding will be used towards health care actions already underway."
According to Smith, Alberta expects to receive over $500 million more per year over the next 10 years, including $518 million in 2023-24.
"This is a productive first step and I look forward to continued discussions with the Government of Canada on how we can achieve longer-term sustainable funding," Smith said.
"We are also pleased that the vast majority of federal health funding will continue to be through the Canada Health Transfer, which is delivered on an equal per capita basis."
On February 7, the Liberals announced an investment of $198.6 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding for provinces and territories to improve healthcare services for Canadians.
This funding includes an immediate, unconditional $2 billion Canada Health Transfer (CHT) top-up to address immediate pressures on the healthcare system.
This will further help provide Albertans with improvements in healthcare that includes:
- Access to high-quality family health services when they need them, including in rural and remote areas, and for underserved communities.
- A resilient and supported health workforce that provides them with high-quality, effective, and safe healthcare services.
- Access to timely, equitable, and quality mental health, substance use and addictions services.
- Access to their electronic health information that is shared between the health professionals they consult.
"A digital ID is not a requirement under the new health funding agreement," the Premier's Office told the Western Standard.
Smith along with Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nick Milliken, and Minister of Health Jason Copping recently had the opportunity to highlight Alberta’s healthcare reforms, including in mental health and addictions and emergency wait times, with federal Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic Leblanc.
"While important details still need to be discussed, we are confident that Alberta will be provided sufficient policy flexibility under the agreement to deliver in areas of shared interest," Smith said.
"We are also glad to see that the government of Canada will work with Alberta to streamline foreign credentials recognition for internationally-educated health professionals and assist with labour mobility for health professionals."
Smith said the UCP government has a very ambitious agenda to improve healthcare outcomes in this province.
"This agreement in principle will support our efforts to deliver on the priorities we are discussing today to ensure Albertans can access world-class healthcare when and where they need it," Smith said.
Beware Danielle,
A "tentative deal" with a WEF sold out resonates more like a bribery. Or worse, a large fishook.
24B$ over 10 years? Why expect anything from the Laurentians?
Just stop the equalization payments. Done deal.
It appears it is a "tentative" deal and the money will start to flow into the health care system. The downside is NOT accepting the "tentative" deal and NOT having the money.
"A digital ID is not a requirement under the new health funding agreement," the Premier's Office told the Western Standard.
I gave her a second chance. May God help us if she betrays Albertans again.
Same old, same old. Health is a provincial mandate, and the feds get to push thru the door because they can tax. That is no what was intended in any constitution.
Smith, you need to tell the Cuban clown to pound sand.
I refuse to have a digital ID!!!!!!!!!
Danielle Smith is sitting alone in a lounge having a drink. Justin Castreau comes into the lounge and after seeing her joins her. After a drink Justin says "Danielle, if you come to my place and sleep with me I will give you a million dollars". Danielle replies "Justin, I really don't know, a million dollars is a lot of money and I sure could use it". Justin then says "Danielle, I will give you one dollar if you come to my place and sleep with me". Danielle replies "One dollar?? What kind of woman do you think I am?". Justin replies "we have already established what kind of woman you are and are now just negotiating".
LOL!
I agree. So much for the Alberta Sovereignty Act. It is really looking like she caved to Castreau.
As AB Sovereignty says, if we held back the transfer payment portion Alberta would have way more. However, every premier transfers the billions of dollars to Ottawa and then begs for scraps. Is it even possible to withhold transfer payments? Has it been tried before?
All in all it looks like we are in for more of the same. Alberta is sc3wed.
Looking more and more like the Independence Party of Alberta is the way to go!
Transfer payments have nothing to do with the Sovereignty Act. Maybe read it.
no digi ID requirement. Good. How about digital health data sharing of records??
does that agreement have the digital ID attached to it?
I think Danielle should address the digital sharing of information specifically. Many are very concerned.
Yeah, well, if you started collecting all taxes here then held back the transfer payment portion, you've have a boatload more than that.
Yup
