Smith said officials have been briefed on the state of the situation.

UCP leader Danielle Smith.

 Western Standard Photo

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Saturday she has reached out to Elections Alberta to give some feedback on what they would do about the election race because of the wildfires.

Smith said on Saturday, she made sure that when Alberta was elevating the emergency level because of the wildfires, her chief of staff contacted the leader of the official opposition's chief of staff so that the Alberta NDP could receive the same information.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Were these fires deliberately set by Trudeau’s globalist criminals with intent on manipulating the election somehow?

Obviously because of what we’ve seen over the last 3 years of fascism in Canada and the Western world we have to ask questions about everything

WEF and China are in control of our Trudeau infected criminal liberal mafia and the NDP and they will do literally anything to sabotage Danielle Smith

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.