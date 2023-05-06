Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Saturday she has reached out to Elections Alberta to give some feedback on what they would do about the election race because of the wildfires.
Smith said on Saturday, she made sure that when Alberta was elevating the emergency level because of the wildfires, her chief of staff contacted the leader of the official opposition's chief of staff so that the Alberta NDP could receive the same information.
"So we're both well apprised of what is going on," Smith said.
"Prior to the elections. I must say we have been through this before. I've been through this before as well. I did make a request to Elections Alberta to give some feedback on what they would do. In the event that there was an event whether it was a fire or a flood."
The feedback that Smith got was that it "would be very unusual to move Election Day."
"I think at this stage it's a bit early to make any additional call, but that was the initial feedback that I got from Elections Alberta and that they would proceed, and make accommodations in the areas that had been affected. But I will certainly reach out to the leader of the official opposition if things escalate or get worse over the coming weeks to see whether she would offer any advice on that," Smith said.
"But at the moment, I believe that this position of Elections Alberta would be to continue."
Smith said Elections Alberta informed her that it would be making local accommodations.
"As we get closer to election day if there's any communities that are evacuated then we will certainly have that information conveyed," Smith said.
"I think we're all very hopeful that people will be able to return safely to their place. It's a bit too early, I think, for us to make any guesses about what might happen but as of now, people should be anticipating that election day we'll go ahead on May 29."
Voter information for electors displaced by wildfires
Elections Alberta said it is ensuring that every voter in Alberta has an opportunity to cast their ballot in the 2023 Provincial General Election is a priority.
Elections Alberta said it is also closely monitoring the wildfires and evacuations that are occurring to determine how voters can be supported to cast their ballot.
At this time, no returning offices or voting places have been impacted and in-person voting will continue to be offered at all locations, where possible.
The Chief Electoral Officer has authorized an additional reason to vote by Special Ballot, so that those individuals that have been displaced by an emergency or disaster can take advantage of this voting option.
Elections Alberta said it will continue to monitor the situation and post information on the website and on social media, should a returning office need to close due to an evacuation order and to provide alternate voting and service options.
Elections Alberta is an independent, non-partisan office of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections, and referenda.
