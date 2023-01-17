Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says when she saw a recent memo to Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson she felt a pit in her stomach.

A memo to Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the “green economy” will still require workers without “green skills,” like janitors and truck drivers.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(8) comments

guest310
guest310

When I first saw the published memo yesterday all I could think was this is a gift to our Premier for re-election. Noticed on twitter even notley was trying to distance herself but don't be fooled her, Jag and Justin are in cahoots against Danielle. We must keep supporting Danielle , she's the one they fear. GO DANIELLE, GO MOE.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s certainly about more than just that

The WEF demon inhabiting the pea brain of the psychotic child imbecile Trudeau wants all of Alberta dead and buried

Including your children and grandchildren

We are literally in a war of existence against the unprecedented evil that Trudeau and his cabal of globalist demon scum represent

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Once again I will ask, where is Notley? She can’t help but flap her yapper at every camera, but she is strangely silent on this, as well as many other issues, she has had many chances to stand with Albertans m, and she is MIA, she could simply stand with Danielle Smith in the fight to save Alberta prosperity and jobs, but she has now gone silent.

Ernie
Ernie

"I will fight this debacle of an idea with every tool at Alberta’s disposal", except for the only that will really work, Independence.

guest310
guest310

Feel your frustration, this the type of ammo needed to take to a referendum provincially.

Robadam
Robadam

Eliminating oil and gas in Canada is the short term goal for the Lieberals and NDP.

The actually believe that C02 is pollution and not plant food.

If you agree with Trudope, you missed some basic classes in grade school.

fpenner
fpenner

Didn’t Trudeau say just a few weeks ago that he wasn’t looking to get into a fight with Alberta?? Oh wait….we all know the value of any hot air he spews out.

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

How can Alberta exist and pay for other Provinces expense ( as we do now ] if they kill off our oil and gas income .These mental midgets (libs and NDP ) have less brains than Go gave a goose. Go after them Danielle and don't be nice. Albertans are with you so give these communists and socialists hell.

