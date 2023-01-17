“When I saw the memo, I felt a pit in my stomach," Smith said in a statement sent to the Western Standard.
"It’s worse than I feared. ‘Just Transition’ isn’t about a transition at all, it’s about eliminating entire sectors of our economy and hundreds of thousands of good Alberta jobs deemed too ‘dirty’ by elites in Ottawa."
The federal government vowed that by 2035, all new cars and light-duty trucks sold in the country will be zero-emission vehicles.
Wilkinson announced the federal government is moving ahead with its plan to introduce "Just Transition" legislation early this year.
“Just transition” emerged from the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international climate change treaty.
The Paris Agreement makes clear national actions on climate change must ensure a "just transition" for the workforce by creating high-quality jobs in accordance with nationally defined development priorities.
In 2016, the federal government committed to working with provincial governments and organized labour to “ensure workers affected by the accelerated phase-out of traditional coal power are involved in a successful transition to the low-carbon economy of the future.”
"It’s a plan that will result with Albertans and Canadians freezing and hungry in the dark," Smith said.
"I will fight this debacle of an idea with every tool at Alberta’s disposal, and I hope other provinces will stand with us. This makes the NEP look like a children’s play toy.”
When I first saw the published memo yesterday all I could think was this is a gift to our Premier for re-election. Noticed on twitter even notley was trying to distance herself but don't be fooled her, Jag and Justin are in cahoots against Danielle. We must keep supporting Danielle , she's the one they fear. GO DANIELLE, GO MOE.
It’s certainly about more than just that
The WEF demon inhabiting the pea brain of the psychotic child imbecile Trudeau wants all of Alberta dead and buried
Including your children and grandchildren
We are literally in a war of existence against the unprecedented evil that Trudeau and his cabal of globalist demon scum represent
Once again I will ask, where is Notley? She can’t help but flap her yapper at every camera, but she is strangely silent on this, as well as many other issues, she has had many chances to stand with Albertans m, and she is MIA, she could simply stand with Danielle Smith in the fight to save Alberta prosperity and jobs, but she has now gone silent.
"I will fight this debacle of an idea with every tool at Alberta’s disposal", except for the only that will really work, Independence.
Feel your frustration, this the type of ammo needed to take to a referendum provincially.
Eliminating oil and gas in Canada is the short term goal for the Lieberals and NDP.
The actually believe that C02 is pollution and not plant food.
If you agree with Trudope, you missed some basic classes in grade school.
Didn’t Trudeau say just a few weeks ago that he wasn’t looking to get into a fight with Alberta?? Oh wait….we all know the value of any hot air he spews out.
How can Alberta exist and pay for other Provinces expense ( as we do now ] if they kill off our oil and gas income .These mental midgets (libs and NDP ) have less brains than Go gave a goose. Go after them Danielle and don't be nice. Albertans are with you so give these communists and socialists hell.
