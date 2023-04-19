Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP government released its Alberta Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan Wednesday to reduce emissions based on "reality" in the province.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said it will chart the province's course for cutting emissions, attracting investment, working with indigenous communities, and supporting well paid jobs without hurting or halting the economic activity our province is built on.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Logic and common sense energy policy is enough to make one vote appropriately in the next election.

Report Add Reply
Conservative Hippie
Conservative Hippie

politics are a choice between woke and "woker".

When are people going to realize that the shadow puppet game is a distraction of bad and worse?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Everything Canada or Alberta spends on "Emissions Reduction" is a complete waste of time & energy. Over 5 BILLION people in the rest of the World are Growing their Emissions every day. China, the world's largest Emitter is building 2 Coal Fired Power Plants every week. India is not far behind them . . .

Nothing we do in Canada can change the FACT that China increases their Emissions every few months more than Canada's Annual 1.6% of Global Emissions. We could completely shut down the country and freeze in the dark and NO ONE WOULD NOTICE!

We should be standing pat and waiting till the rest of the World catch up . . . Canada is the Cleanest Country on the Friggin Planet TODAY !

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

👍👍👍👍👍

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Exactly

And never any word of this reality amongst our media or politicians

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.