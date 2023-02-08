Smith says team Alberta is strong

"Enjoyed meeting with so many members of Alberta’s CPC caucus," Smith said in the Tweet upon her return to Alberta.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is back from her meeting in Ottawa and took to social media Wednesday to tell Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre his "Team Alberta is strong."

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

"Trudeau expressed a willingness to explore this strategy during the meeting." Yeah right.

ljstd007
ljstd007

I have absolutely no faith or trust in any statement made by Trudeau or the rest of the liberal/NDP caucus!

Free Canada
Free Canada

Why was Mitchell Rempel there: She would not support Poilievre. Rempel is like O'tool. She is a fake conservative.

