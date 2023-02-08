Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is back from her meeting in Ottawa and took to social media Wednesday to tell Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre his "Team Alberta is strong."
"Enjoyed meeting with so many members of Alberta’s CPC caucus," Smith said in the Tweet upon her return to Alberta.
"Discussion focused on how to grow Alberta’s economy and energy sector, as well as a long discussion on Alberta’s world-leading mental health & addiction strategy. @PierrePoilievre's Team Alberta is strong! #cdnpoli."
Smith met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday to discuss halting the introduction of the ‘Just Transition’ legislation and instead work collaboratively with Alberta to grow its energy sector and workforce.
Trudeau expressed a willingness to explore this strategy during the meeting.
The meeting lasted approximately 30 minutes and primarily discussed Alberta’s request for the federal government to halt the introduction of its proposed "Just Transition" legislation and other emission reduction strategies.
Smith asked the Liberals to instead work collaboratively with the government of Alberta on developing a plan and partnership to attract energy investment and workers into Alberta’s conventional, non-conventional and emerging energy sectors while reducing Canada’s and Alberta’s net emissions.
Trudeau expressed a willingness to explore the strategy with Smith through their respective ministers and Smith will be following up with further correspondence regarding proposed next steps in the near future.
Smith will hold an update conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss her trip to Ottawa.
"Trudeau expressed a willingness to explore this strategy during the meeting." Yeah right.
I have absolutely no faith or trust in any statement made by Trudeau or the rest of the liberal/NDP caucus!
Why was Mitchell Rempel there: She would not support Poilievre. Rempel is like O'tool. She is a fake conservative.
