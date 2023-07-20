Premier Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is going for a spin in a hydrogen powered car in Edmonton to get a Donair.

 Photo By: Arthur C. Green

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she's craving donairs for some reason and she's taking a futuristic car to get one.

"I'm going to drive over to Taste of Edmonton which is also amazing and hopefully find it there, for some reason, just craving donairs. Oh, you guys do follow things on Twitter," said Smith.

Premier Danielle Smith shared the government’s vision for a strong and prosperous Alberta economy at a luncheon hosted by the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.
Smith's Donair ride awaits
Smith crowd shot

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith chats with the business community in Edmonton.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest399
guest399

Drive a car? Why? If she wants to virtue signal, she should take the LRT.

guest356
guest356

Perhaps if Premier Smith culls the bloated public sector she may get more than 35%. Otherwise ,more of the same Nihilism will prevail all in support of public sector job security.

Free Canada
Free Canada

44% of people in Alberta voted for the NDP. Most of these are seniors, young people under age 25 and health and government workers and new Canadians. All these groups have been brain washed by NDP lies. And all the NDP lies are supported by ALL msm including Global news, CTV news, all post media outlets. Also, all elite institutions like CPS, law society, universities, Unions all supported the NDP lies. Even past politicians like Nenshi and Farcas came out of the dung pile to prove their support for the NDP and their connection to all the corruption and bias. With this massive wall of corruption and flat out election interference, it was a massive achievement that Smith was still able to win a majority. Now, all the Brain washed NDP voters need to wake up to the fact they are naive and gullible. We were all asleep at one time, but it is the responsibility of every voter to research issues properly and to understand our msm is FAKKE. .

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I love, love, love this woman, we couldn’t have picked a better Premier if we used AI to do it.

