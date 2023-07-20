On Wednesday, it was revealed a tinfoil-wrapped donair costume is up for grabs at an Alberta government auction and has the potential to be the most famous donair ever. All the donair madness had the premier thinking about eating one.
"I'm just craving donairs," Smith said.
Smith told a packed room what the provincial election means for Edmonton.
"Only 35% of you voted for me, " Smith joked during her opening remarks.
"Edmonton has everything necessary, accessible and affordable with natural gas skilled workers and tradespeople and experienced energy sector and of course a large network of pipelines."
Smith told the crowd these assets are backed up by the Edmonton region hydrogen hub, which is an alliance between governments, indigenous communities, researchers and economic development organizations.
"It aims to build out projects for the production, transportation and use of hydrogen, and it works with industry to support research to build a world-class hydrogen economy."
Smith said the UCP government is further supporting the hub with its hydrogen roadmap, which is the plan to turn the province into a leader in the energy transition.
"So there is so much to be excited about," Smith said.
"And I know that there are still challenges ahead to be solved, like the ongoing addiction and mental health crisis and we are working with every level of government through Edmonton Public Safety Task Force supported by record investments from the province."
Smith told the crowd, "The optimism in Alberta is unshakable."
"You can see it in the data but you can also feel it as well. Between January and March, almost 16,000 Canadians chose to make Alberta their home and that is our seventh straight quarter of net interprovincial growth," Smith said.
"And then we're joined by almost 36,000 people who moved here from around the world."
Smith mentioned Alberta is on track for the fastest population growth rate since 1914.
During the question and answer part of her talk with the business community, transit and street safety in Edmonton was number one on the list.
"There will be business deals that we can't close if employees don't feel safe," Smith said.
She then mentioned the province's approach and the treatment centres the UCP government is currently building.
"Every single person who wants treatment can have access to it," Smith said.
"We need to find out who is bringing these deadly drugs into the province. It's not all policing, it has to be a dual approach."
After the brief question period, Smith left and was scrummed by the media. Outside of the hotel, two brand new hydrogen-powered cars sat waiting for the premier and other government officials to view before the Donair drive.
