Alberta

Smith says Trudeau facing low poll numbers over environmental policies

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith acknowledged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing low polling numbers because of Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault's actions.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith acknowledged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing low polling numbers because of Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault's actions. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Carbon Tax
Steven Guilbeault
Tiff Macklem
Danielle Smith
Costs
Ipsos
Home Heating Oil
Canadian Election
Alberta Ucp Agm

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news