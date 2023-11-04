Smith says Trudeau facing low poll numbers over environmental policies

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in trouble because of polices proposed by Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault. “I think people are now seeing the cost of everything is now going up because of a carbon tax that is now beyond the reach of most people,” said Smith at a Saturday press conference at the Alberta United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting. “It’s driving up the cost of electricity, home heating, transportation fuel, and anything you purchase, including groceries.” Except for in Atlantic Canada, Smith said Trudeau is “tone death to that fact.” She added Trudeau is creating division in Canada by carving out an exemption to the carbon tax for home heating oil, which benefits Atlantic Canada the most. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said removing the carbon tax would reduce inflation by 16%. If Trudeau cuts the carbon tax and reduces inflation, she said it could lead to interest rates dropping, which is another affordability concern. Smith concluded by saying he “has created the situation he finds himself in.” If he stopped being so ideological and divisive, she said he might be able to turn the situation around. “But as long as he continues his ideological crusade on carbon taxes and unfairness in his treatment of Alberta and outside places that vote for the Liberals, he’s going to face that kind of challenge, and it’s going to be tough for him to win the next election,” she said. Half of Canadians said they think there should be a federal election in 2023, despite one not being mandated until 2025, according to a December Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Global News. READ MORE: Poll finds half of Canadians want federal election in 2023Ipsos said two-thirds of Canadians aged 18-34 want a federal election. It added 47% of people aged 35-54 and 38% of those 55+ were hoping for an election to be called in 2023. The jurisdiction with the largest percentage of people hoping for an election was Atlantic Canada (63%).