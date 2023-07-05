Smith signs MOU

On Wednesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (R) signed a MOU with first nations communities in Alberta.

The UCP government signed a memorandum of understanding with Tsuut’ina Nation and Siksika Nation on Wednesday for a new recovery community facility.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was joined by Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, Jason Nixon, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction, Dan Williams and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, Mike Ellis to mark the milestone in the relationship between Tsuut’ina Nation and Siksika Nation and the UCP government.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

CN
CN

Well done. Keep going Danielle!

