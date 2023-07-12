Smith slams feds

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (R).

 Screen capture YouTube

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the problem with the federal approach is "it's all stick and no carrot," slamming the feds at Canada's Premier's meeting.

"In the United States, it's the reverse. They want the investment in green technology and they want to encourage businesses to do that to create jobs and to grow," Smith said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Whose hatred is covered by deceit, his wickedness shall be shewed before the whole congregation. Pv 26:26

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

Danielle continues to talk to the Feds in terms of who controls what by jurisdiction. Great. She wants to look like she's rejecting the Fed's intrusion into areas of control of Alberta's (provinces) defined authority.

But then she half backtracks. Climate change initiatives and goals are a complete fraud AND are counterproductive in the "green" sense, and the Fed' tyrannical and economically disastrous agendas along those lines are simply illegal intrusion into Alberta's authority.

Alberta Rejects Tyranny. But hey we'll meed ya half way. Danielle keeps talking about a more appropriate timeline to achieve the Fed's roadmap goals. She does NOT reject them out of hand. She talks like we're going to go along with a totally unacceptable plan, just a little more slowly.

This is not representing Albertan's requirements for a more honest path forward. She didn't say anything to the extension of the Transfer payment pariah, she's kowtowing to the lunatic left on LGBT insanity (I am NOT anti gay, adults can express their lives as they will within a decent and moral society but so many aspects of the LGBT movement and the current trajectory of their many disgusting and unethical agendas are totally off the rails).

She's not standing her ground on our behalf on the huge number of issues from which she said she'd protect Albertans' interests. I think she's realizing that her commitment to keep us in confederation with the ruinous and ethically corrupted eastern leadership totalitarianism has tied her hands.

Nothing good can come until we absolutely cut the rope that is the noose that eastern Liberals/NDP are using to control Alberta interests. Get us out. Begin to elucidate Albertans on the truth and realities and costs of staying the present course.

It is time to take control of our own future, wrest it from the ruinous grasp of eastern influence. Do it now.

mcumming
mcumming

Is it not fraud to push the lie of climate change as we have only 1.5 % of world emissions and anything we do with our pittance would kill our economy and impoverish all Canadians for zero effect on anybody else. Oh how stupid socialists are.

Ebbalieberhund
Ebbalieberhund

The entire country of Canada owes Danielle Smith a great deal of respect. She is talking sense in a world gone mad, and she is blessed with a province that stands behind her thoughtful decisions and her forceful assertions. You Go Girl!

guest399
guest399

"Smith then told the feds it is its job to build economic corridors. "Their job is to build ports. Their job is to give us new access through rail lines through roadways and to build transmission lines and to build a pipeline so that we can get our product to market," said Smith."

Huh? Has Smith suddenly gone full commie on us? The federal government has no business building or managing anything like this stuff. Almost all of these things are the domain of private industry. The government, at best, builds the roads. And other than Hwy 1, roads in Canada are are the province and the municipalities problems, not the feds. And the railways are competing private businesses, and so are pipelines and power transmission companies.

So why does she now want the feds to build roads, ports, pipelines, transmission lines all of the sudden? None of this stuff is free. And all of it is currently provided by private industry or by her own government. So, according to her own rhetoric, she should be clamoring for less federal government, lower federal taxes and responsible people managing our currency.

And then there is the fact that Smith keeps saying Alberta needs "sovereignty". But instead of sovereignty and a free market the would presumably go with that sovereignty, Smith is suddenly clamoring for the feds to take over a major part of the Alberta economy.

What is going on in the UCP anyway? They are not what the seem all of the sudden.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Remember the 4 approved Pipelines in 2015 . . . what happened to them?

The Federal Regulators/aka Justin . . . axed them all.

So in that context . . . who authorizes new Pipelines, Ports, usually funds a Portion of New Infrastructure be it highways or transmission lines?

Surely you understand what she was saying . . . the Federal Govt is not going to build anything, but they are the overseers who allow thing to get done. Any interprovincial projects are likely subject to Federal Approval . . . or dis-approval like the 4 pipelines.

How do you get to "Commie" nonsense man . . . too long in the sun?

azhouse
azhouse

Smith is talking approving permits for privately funded infrasructure. Something The Dolt will never do.

azhouse
azhouse

She would have gotten more traction from the Prime Idiot if she dressed up in Punjabi traditional garb, painted her face and made her speech while dancing a bhangra.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Women don't deserve to be in charge of provinces or nations. No balls to stand up to the feds. Always kowtowing to trudeau, playing the game. Makes me sick. Women look for concensus, men stand on principles (they're supposed to anyway)

