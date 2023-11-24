Smith vows carbon capture plan by COP28 whether Guilbeault is ready or not

Ready or not, here she comes.Alberta will have a carbon capture plan in place ahead of the COP28 summit in the Middle East next week, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed Friday. Whether Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has Ottawa’s ducks in a row or not.Speaking to an oil industry audience in Calgary, Smith said Alberta will announce its own carbon capture framework before she steps on the plane to Dubai. And while she didn’t offer specifics, she said it would be modelled on the government’s petrochemical incentive plan which offers royalty credits to incentivize companies to begin planning and making potentially hundreds of billions of dollars in new investments.“What I would say is looking at the architecture that we have for the Alberta petrochemical incentive program because that's kind of what we've been modelling it after, which allows for a refundable tax credit up to 12% of capital costs once the project is complete,” she said.“That seems to have been enough to be able to incentivize a lot of the petrochemical companies who are using natural gases as a feedstock to look at our province and so that's the kind of thing we think we heard we needed to do on CCUS (carbon capture) as well.”Smith was speaking to a joint meeting of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC) ‘state of the industry' luncheon.The summit starts next Thursday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where the world’s environmental elite will gather for the next two weeks to bash out the planet’s long march to net-zero.King Charles III will give the opening speech, underscoring its perceived urgency — coming as the UN’s climate chief on Friday warned ”the world is on the precipice of disaster.”That’s not the message Smith aims to take, however. She and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz be leading a delegation of more than 100 government and industry representatives to send the message that Alberta is willing — and able — the help the world make meaning emissions reductions without breaking the bank.Smith told the audience it’s the first time Alberta has even considered going to something like COP28. It never thought it had any need to.But, she said it’s becoming increasingly clear that Albertans simply can’t trust Ottawa to represent their interests — especially from an ideologue like Guilbeault.“But I think to me, we need to do a better job representing this industry on the international stage and that's the reason why we're going right now,” she said.“This is a story that we will be taking to COP next week. These are practical, realistic alternatives. That you do not have to put the nation below the poverty line… with more debt. We can have lower emissions prosperity and energy without this destruction. Innovation will get us though, and our government will continue to reiterate that message to domestic and international audiences.”.Ottawa has long been promising its own carbon capture policy after announcing tax incentives in successive budgets. But they have been slow in coming.In last week’s fiscal update, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa would announce its plans before the end of the year.While Smith said she’s glad any incentives will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022 she complained the details have just been too slow to move the needle and provide certainty for producers to make plans. That’s why Alberta is moving ahead now, she added. It can’t wait any longer with even more threats of emissions caps and punitive policies.“They really do need to take on the lion's share of the support because when you look at the corporate income tax picture, we've already reduced corporate income taxes down to 8%,” she said. “So the largest amount has been paid to Ottawa. If we're working on a significant program, they're the ones who are going to have to come to the table to to to provide the support for the lion's share of that and you're right in talking about it for years. In fact, the most recent economic update said that it's coming... and they said that they'll have the architecture in place before the end of the year. So we're getting closer to seeing what that might look like.“