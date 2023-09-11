Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is calling for a “full assessment” of an E. coli outbreak in Calgary daycares that has sickened almost 200 people, most of them children.
The premier tweeted in a statement on Sunday she’s asked Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon “to ensure steps are taken to prevent this from happening in the future."
"My heart also goes out to the families of these little ones. Thank you to all the frontline workers who've been working tirelessly to treat and care for these children," Smith's said.
As of Sunday, AHS reported 190 lab-confirmed cases, up from 140 on Friday, with 27 in hospital. Of those, 20 have been confirmed with “severe” illness. Seven have been discharged while three people linked to the daycares are being treated outside Alberta.
On Friday, Calgary’s chief medical officer Dr. Francesco Rizzuti, said a "small number" were receiving dialysis. Nine of those have been confirmed with contracting hemolytic uremic syndrome, which attacks the kidneys and causes blood clots.
That’s because the bacteria in question is reportedly a rarer and more severe strain than typical E. coli which causes symptoms for a few days. The 0157 variant secretes a toxin that can lead to organ damage.
Investigators are concentrating on a centralized kitchen facility shared by 11 local daycare centres. Four of those were allowed to reopen on Monday after they failed to report any cases. The remaining seven centres will be allowed to reopen on Tuesday.
"At this point, AHS has not been able to identify a food item that was the source. We continue to investigate," it said.
LaGrange also posted on Twitter (“X”), thanking frontline staff at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, the Peter Lougheed and South Health Campus. Each location now has a dedicated clinic to monitor “symptomatic” patients as well as those who have been discharged from hospital.
