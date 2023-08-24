Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
It would be funny if it wasn’t true, according to James Joyce.
The comedy of errors that is the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion took another potentially serious turn for the worst on Thursday, after the Crown Corp. that owns the ill-fated pipeline filed for regulatory approval to modify the route of one of the last remaining sections to be completed.
Now it wants to alter a 1.3 km stretch of pipe, as well as the method to construct it. That in turn is facing opposition from the Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc First Nation — even as Prime Minister Trudeau told a Liberal tête-à-tête in Charlottetown Wednesday that the federal government is in talks with various indigenous groups interested in buying it.
In a regulatory filing, Trans Mountain said it has run into ‘engineering difficulties’ related to tunnelling through a “glaciofluvial batholith” in British Columbia near Kamloops.
In a geotechnical report filed with the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER), it warns that the heavily faulted structure could threaten the structural integrity of the line — due to earthquakes for example — although one has never been recorded in the area.
Amid a raft of technical documents, Trans Canada said it needs a design decision ASAP to avoid construction delays and “significantly increased construction costs” for the remainder of the project.
The final price tag is already four times more than the $7.4 billion budgeted in 2018 when it was bought by the Liberal government. At $31 billion, it’s already cost more than it took to put a man on the moon.
Nonetheless, Trudeau on Wednesday insisted that it remains a viable economic proposition for native groups interested in buying an ownership stake in the line — although he balked at how much it would sell for, or when.
“We are confident that the business case for the Trans Mountain pipeline remains solid,” Trudeau told reporters in Charlottetown, PEI, when asked whether the government would be forced to sell the pipeline for less than it paid to build it.
“I am very excited and interested that there are so many indigenous groups interested in purchasing the TMX pipeline. We’re engaged in conversations with them right now.”
When it is completed — presumably by the first quarter of next year — Trans Mountain will begin shipping 890,000 barrels of oil sands crude for export to overseas markets.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.