Mounties nab Fort driver at almost 250 km/h

Landyn Daniel Riley, 19, a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

 Fort Sask RCMP File Photo

One Albertan appears to have a heavy right foot. Put the hammer down is the old saying.

That's exactly what one young driver of a Camaro was doing in Alberta when the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP hauled him over.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.