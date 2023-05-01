SPEED DEMON: Fort Sask Mounties stop 19-year-old driving Camaro doing 246 km/h Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email May 1, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Landyn Daniel Riley, 19, a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Fort Sask RCMP File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One Albertan appears to have a heavy right foot. Put the hammer down is the old saying.That's exactly what one young driver of a Camaro was doing in Alberta when the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP hauled him over.On April 16, the Fort Saskatchewan Mounties were conducting a laser speed operation on Hwy. 15 near the Old Fort Trail."A male driving a black Camaro registered a speed of 246 km/hr in a posted 100 km/h zone, on the laser operation device," Const. Lauren Mowbray from the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said."The driver was passing other motorists on the shoulder of the highway."Landyn Daniel Riley, 19, a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, has been charged under the Criminal Code with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.Riley is scheduled to appear before the Alberta Court of Justice on May 11, in Fort Saskatchewan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Muscle Cars Chevrolet Camaro Lauren Mowbray Daniel Riley Alberta Old Fort Trail Laser Operation Device Fort Saskatchewan Mounties Driver Fort Saskatchewan Fort Sask Mounties Fort Saskatchewan Rcmp Canada Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular CRA wants electronic payment of tax bills over $10,000, no cheques French language law expanded for private companies WATCH: Police shoot suspect who stabbed people outside of Oilers tailgate party Camelina aims to challenge canola as crop of choice for Prairie farmers Edmonton paramedic recalls strokes, seizures, sudden deaths following vax rollout
