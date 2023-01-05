church burned flat tot he ground in Alberta

St. Joseph Lutheran Church was destroyed by a fire on New Years Eve.

 (Source: Facebook/St. Paul's Lutheran Church)

A church in Alberta has been burned flat to the ground.

On New Year's Eve, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Hay Lakes Fire Department, and Camrose RCMP responded to a call of a structure fire on Highway 623.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

Burn at the stake the responsible one(s)! Laws have to change to enable that!! ASAP! Since when criminals are not punished anymore?

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Given the apathetic and pretty much zero response from the RCMP in all of the many previous church arsons, dont expect the RCMP to do much about this arson case either. Pathetic woke, and corrupt RCMP will hopefully soon not be policing any more in Alberta.

Report Add Reply

