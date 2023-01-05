St. Joseph’s Lutheran Church burns, police call it suspicious Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Jan 5, 2023 9 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email St. Joseph Lutheran Church was destroyed by a fire on New Years Eve. (Source: Facebook/St. Paul's Lutheran Church) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A church in Alberta has been burned flat to the ground.On New Year's Eve, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Hay Lakes Fire Department, and Camrose RCMP responded to a call of a structure fire on Highway 623.Upon arrival to the area, it was found the St. Joseph’s Lutheran Church was completely engulfed in flames.Despite efforts of the first responders, the church completely burned to the ground."After the initial investigation from the fire examiner, it was determined the fire was intentionally set," the Wetaskiwin RCMP stated."The matter is still under investigation by the Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigative Section."Wetaskiwin RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect responsible.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section at 780-312-7200 or call your local police.*Correction to headline, the fire was in Camrose County, 45 minutes northeast of Wetaskiwin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wetaskiwin Alberta New Year's Eve Wetaskiwin Rcmp General St. Joseph Hay Lakes Fire Department Lutheran Church Wetaskiwin General 780-312-7200 St. Joseph’s Lutheran Church Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments Barron Not Barron Jan 5, 2023 5:47pm Burn at the stake the responsible one(s)! Laws have to change to enable that!! ASAP! Since when criminals are not punished anymore? Report Add Reply Rusty Pipes Jan 5, 2023 2:07pm Given the apathetic and pretty much zero response from the RCMP in all of the many previous church arsons, dont expect the RCMP to do much about this arson case either. Pathetic woke, and corrupt RCMP will hopefully soon not be policing any more in Alberta. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular
(2) comments
Burn at the stake the responsible one(s)! Laws have to change to enable that!! ASAP! Since when criminals are not punished anymore?
Given the apathetic and pretty much zero response from the RCMP in all of the many previous church arsons, dont expect the RCMP to do much about this arson case either. Pathetic woke, and corrupt RCMP will hopefully soon not be policing any more in Alberta.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.