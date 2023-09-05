Calgary Stampeders Labour Day 2023
Image courtesy of Brett Holmes/CFL

A fourth-quarter comeback by the Calgary Stampeders spared them embarrassment from the Elks on Labour Day.

A field goal by Elks’ kicker Dean Faithfull made it 31-20 with 5:29 left before Stamps quarterback Jake Maier led his team on two touchdown drives. A four-yard TD run by running back Dedrick Mills made the score 35-31 with 20 seconds left in the game.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.

