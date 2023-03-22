UCP MLA Jason Stephan from Red Deer-South voiced a message Tuesday from Albertans to the Liberal government and their "NDP puppets."
"I have a message from Albertans to Trudeau and his NDP puppets," Stephan said in the Legislature.
"Alberta is a land of freedom and prosperity. Woke, socialist ways do not belong here. Go away and leave us alone. Albertans did not want the secret NDP carbon tax. Albertans do not like surprise NDP taxes. Albertans fired the NDP."
Stephan told the Speaker of the House, "Albertans do not like Trudeau’s carbon tax either, supported by his puppets."
"Next month they are jacking up the carbon tax by 30%. Their actions speak louder than their words. They do not care about affordability, yet the NDP says nothing, sitting in a thoughtless stupor, comprehending nothing."
Stephan said in spite of the NDP, Alberta succeeds and prospers.
"There is something extraordinary occurring in Alberta. We are seeing record numbers of families coming to Alberta from across Canada and all over the world. Mr. Speaker, is this because Alberta is a woke, socialist paradise? No. Alberta has the highest incomes and lowest taxes," Stephan said.
"It is the most competitive jurisdiction to start and grow a business, leading Canada in economic growth. Parents want a better future for their children, and they are coming to Alberta, this land of freedom and prosperity."
Stephan said while the NDP and the CBC may wish it otherwise, Albertans do not want a "freedom-sucking, woke, socialist government."
"Alberta is a land of opportunity, of freedom and prosperity. We must be vigilant to keep it that way," Stephan said.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(12) comments
Beauty! Go on the offense and don’t apologize to woke moralists! EVER!!!! Time to get CRT and gender ideology out of our schools while we’re at it!
Letter to Trudeau, Freeland , Sing , Tam and all Premiers who went along with the lies and the genocide that occurred in the last 3 years. There no place deep enough that WE the Citizens of Alberta and Canada won't find you and bring ALL OF YOU to justice .. Enough said
YES 💯❤️
Well said. Now for Rachael to back it up and lay it on some more. Keep up the pressure, get the woke fad to stop. The tax load on us has to stop. Such backward thinking people in the gov. Financially break everybody for what ungodly reason is that a good idea.
I hope Trudeau reads this letter... But, he probably just say we're racist!
He's my MLA, well done Stephan
Good stuff! now get rid of the woke ideology in schools. Woke is synonymous with perversion, censorship, identity politics, and gaslighting. The ideals that made us a nation were honesty, hard work, and self-sacrifice.
Well said, Stephan. I like your 'take no prisoners' stance.
And now over to you, Rachel, for your reply. Rachel? Rachel? Jagmeet? Yoohoo! Hallooo!
Crickets.
Well said!
Absolutely spot on! Stephan is one good mla!
Bravo
