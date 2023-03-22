Jason Stephan

Jason Stephen, UCP MLA for Red Deer-South

 By Derek Fildebrandt

UCP MLA Jason Stephan from Red Deer-South voiced a message Tuesday from Albertans to the Liberal government and their "NDP puppets."

"I have a message from Albertans to Trudeau and his NDP puppets," Stephan said in the Legislature.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(12) comments

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Beauty! Go on the offense and don’t apologize to woke moralists! EVER!!!! Time to get CRT and gender ideology out of our schools while we’re at it!

Report Add Reply
Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

Letter to Trudeau, Freeland , Sing , Tam and all Premiers who went along with the lies and the genocide that occurred in the last 3 years. There no place deep enough that WE the Citizens of Alberta and Canada won't find you and bring ALL OF YOU to justice .. Enough said

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

YES 💯❤️

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Well said. Now for Rachael to back it up and lay it on some more. Keep up the pressure, get the woke fad to stop. The tax load on us has to stop. Such backward thinking people in the gov. Financially break everybody for what ungodly reason is that a good idea.

Report Add Reply
Paul S
Paul S

I hope Trudeau reads this letter... But, he probably just say we're racist!

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

He's my MLA, well done Stephan

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Good stuff! now get rid of the woke ideology in schools. Woke is synonymous with perversion, censorship, identity politics, and gaslighting. The ideals that made us a nation were honesty, hard work, and self-sacrifice.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Well said, Stephan. I like your 'take no prisoners' stance.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

And now over to you, Rachel, for your reply. Rachel? Rachel? Jagmeet? Yoohoo! Hallooo!

Crickets.

Report Add Reply
debramalyk
debramalyk

Well said!

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Absolutely spot on! Stephan is one good mla!

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Bravo

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.