Newfoundlanders spending xmas in airport

“We were all scheduled to leave Sunday night to travel from Toronto to St. John’s on a plane that was coming from Alberta,” Nathan Wilson told the Western Standard.

 Courtesy Facebook

Newfoundlanders can make the best of any situation, and they’re doing just that in a Toronto airport after being stranded for Christmas by WestJet.

More than 200 Newfies from Alberta are now stuck in Toronto's Pearson Airport after their connecting flight to the Rock was cancelled by Westjet, with no other seats available to get them home before Sunday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(11) comments

Disillusioned
Disillusioned

So hire a few buses and get them home that way! Better than sitting in an airport for a week.

Joco57
Joco57

This is what happens when an Ontario company takes over a once profitable and economically viable company.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

MarkTBencze
MarkTBencze

Hi, as far as I'm concerned we need to put into practice our western autonomy and power where we can. Easterners come out earn a living take the money back east then give us the finger when they vote. Newfoundland and Labrador voted 6/7 ridings Liberals. So you can assume 6/7 of that plane load are Liberal. I'd block them if I had the power.

guest50
guest50

Westjet was the premier airline of choice when it was an Alberta-based company. After it was sold, it became the premier airline to avoid.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

Creepy Little Dictator
Creepy Little Dictator

You voted Liberal. Enjoy it.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Here’s a suggestion: Why don’t the airlines give priority to the “unvaccinated”. How be all the vaccinated say “it’s your turn now guys Merry Christmas”. To all the people “who just wanted to travel”, what did you think was going to happen when you said nothing, NOTHING, not one bloody word about forcing pilots, crews, & support staff to be put on unpaid leave or fired? 🤨🧐😏😞 Think

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

At a certain point people will realize that "they don't want you to travel!" Travel is now only reserved for the "specials."

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Lard t'underin', b'y. Due to weather, I was stuck at Halifax airport sleeping on a bench for 30 hours back in Decmber of 2006. No free meals or hotel room from Air Canada either.

