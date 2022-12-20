Newfoundlanders can make the best of any situation, and they’re doing just that in a Toronto airport after being stranded for Christmas by WestJet.
More than 200 Newfies from Alberta are now stuck in Toronto's Pearson Airport after their connecting flight to the Rock was cancelled by Westjet, with no other seats available to get them home before Sunday.
WestJet says the earliest they can get the passengers to St. John’s is Boxing Day.
“We were all scheduled to leave Sunday night to travel from Toronto to St. John’s on a plane that was coming from Alberta,” Nathan Wilson told the Western Standard.
“We were initially delayed a couple hours but then we started to hear rumours of the flight being cancelled. I only found out because my wife saw on St. John’s airport site — the agents and WestJet said nothing to us for a while and didn’t seem to have any information to give us.”
Wilson said there was a full flight with more than 200 people who were cancelled and are now spending Christmas in the airport.
“Of course since it's close to Christmas there were no seats available anywhere. We spoke with WestJet agents at the gate who got us a hotel for the night, but had nothing on when we could get home. In fact WestJet still hadn’t even told us the flight was cancelled at this point,” Wilson said.
“The WestJet agents at the airport were holding out hope WestJet would add a flight to accommodate us since the earliest they could get us out on their flights was a full week later on December 26.”
On Monday, it became clear that WestJet was not intending to do so, Wilson added.
“The agents at the airport were even trying to book people via other airlines but multiple travellers had their requests denied by some higher ups,” Wilson said.
“The agents eventually just told us to book whatever we could through other airlines on our own and pray that WestJet gave us some money back for this flight because they weren’t going to be able to do anything else.”
The whole situation has been very frustrating for Wilson.
“They have communicated basically nothing to us the whole time and have shown no care for getting their passengers home,” Wilson said.
“The agents at the airport have been doing everything they can, but it seems the support has been non-existent from whoever is making decisions higher up.”
Wilson claims the entire situation to get home to “The Rock” from Alberta has been a nightmare.
“When we finally got someone over the phone to try to book flights WestJet hadn’t given the agents anything to work with and they were doing the same flight googling the passengers were,” Wilson said.
“We still don’t have a full statement on why the flight was cancelled, and it took over 36 hours after our flight was cancelled for WestJet to even email us to say there was a change, which is crazy.”
However, some Newfies with extra cash were successful in fleeing the airport with another airline.
“There have been a couple people who have managed to book flights on other airlines that have popped up, but WestJet has also not said anything about compensating them for the ridiculous fees they have had to pay to get on those flights,” Wilson said.
“It sounds like there will be people who are out hundreds to thousands of dollars because WestJet hasn’t made any effort to add flights or accommodate people.”
Wilson said while the Newfies are making the best of the situation, it's unclear if a full fledged Newfie kitchen party will break out in the Toronto airport with ugly sticks or if Santa will make it for the stranded children.
“I’m lucky that I’m travelling with a friend without any young kids, but there have been a ton of families who are being told they are stuck with their kids here for Christmas,” Wilson said.
“I’ve also heard of people trying to get home to sick family members and a few travelling with new puppies, all of whom are stuck without any help. There was even one family with kids who spent a few thousand dollars to rent a car, drive to Montreal, and fly through three different provinces to hopefully make it home in time for the holidays.”
For now Wilson will wait and pray WestJet gets him home for the holidays.
“I completely understand if a flight needs to be cancelled for maintenance or other issues, but for WestJet to not make any effort to accommodate those people in the busiest time of the year and not even tell us about it is ridiculous,” Wilson said.
A WestJet spokesman told the western Standard the airline has been forced to cancel 340 flights across its networks.
"We sincerely apologize to our guests who have been impacted by multiple cancellations and delays across our network as a result of severe winter weather impacting our operations out of Western Canada," the spokesman said in a statement.
"We understand the frustration and disappointment this has caused and our teams are working to reaccommodate guests as quickly as possible. Recognizing this is the busiest time of year for travel, unfortunately, we are extremely limited in availability across our own network and via alternative carriers to support the volume of guests requiring reaccommodation."
"We are evaluating every opportunity to reaccommodate our guests and recognize in some instances some are being booked multiple days out. The reaccommodation provided to these travellers are the only reaccommodation options we have available at this time."
