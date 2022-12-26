Carol and Ben Crick

Carol and Ben Crick

 Courtesy Facebook

Viva La Mexico is getting annoying for some Canadians who are stranded in Mexico for Christmas after Sunwing cancelled their flight.

"My husband and I and our two kids (ages seven and five) are just a few of the hundreds of not thousands left stranded here in Mexico," Carol Crick told the Western Standard on Monday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

ourindividualrights
ourindividualrights

Though I sympathize with stranded travelers; those that do travel in the winter are taking some risk when it comes to weather. Do you want airlines to crash the plane trying to take off with fuselage that isn't de-iced?? Airline flight crews timed out due to weather delays etc? To travel anywhere without sufficient medications is not a sign of good judgement. If the conditions are not safe to fly in... or the plane cannot take off who is at fault? Sometimes we have to just sit back and chill a little in this fast food, high expectation world. My son's flight home for Christmas was canceled but so were flights for 100's of thousands of others. How many can call in and re-book at the same time? Life is not a 24 hour convenience store . Let's get real folks...

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

I’ve said consistently that “they” don’t want you to fly. Flying is only for the “specials.”

Speaking of which, Trudeau is currently on vacation in Jamaica; while he won’t experience any delays or inconveniences, you will probably have to wait for help until he gets off the beach and returns to Canada.

Report Add Reply
Craig R
Craig R

Sure it's Turdeau's #1 priority after his own vacation and creating more problems for everyday canadians.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.