The UCP government said a solid end to 2022-23 secures Alberta’s long-term financial outlook and provides stability against future economic uncertainty.

Alberta ended the fiscal year with an $11.6-billion surplus, exceeding the Budget 2022 projected surplus by $11.1 billion.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.

