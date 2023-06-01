Solar panels

A Greek conglomerate is making its first foray into Alberta’s deregulated power market with what it hopes will become the province’s largest solar panel farm — five of them, in fact.

Athens-based MYTILINEOS Energy and Metals announced Thursday it's entered into a purchase agreement with Calgary-based Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. to buy its portfolio of Alberta solar projects for $1.7 billion.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

big waste and blight IMO..it does not make $$$ without subsidies...we pay for that in the end..wake up

RigPig
RigPig

How about some facts for you. The 'duty cycle' of solar power is 25-30% max, meaning it can only be expected to generate 25-30% of it's rated capacity over time. That max value is achieved in lower lattitude installations for example in Arizona or Commifornia. Wind power is roughly in the same range. They. Can't. Be. Relied. On. For. Baseload. Power. Generation. They must be backed up by 'high duty cycle' baseload generation aka Coal aka Natgas aka Nuclear etc. How's that for inconvenient truths???

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Made-in-China solar panels produced with electricity from coal-fired power plants. Wake up, folks.

free the west
free the west

Whoopee...lets fry up some birds. All those pretty little winged creatures. Burnt to death if they land on any of these planet saving devices. Way to go for all those left of centre types out there. Critical thinking is a life skill. We seem to have a major deficit of it out there.

guest699
guest699

Where I live the wind usually calms overnight, it does not pickup

Alberta1234
Alberta1234

Assuming zero financing cost, and a paltry 7% return and never paying any taxes, those projects need about 16c/kwhr just to cover thier cost of building (not maintaining/operating) !!!! I can guarantee it's not the big companies covering that loss, its the grid - which means you fair reader.

mcumming
mcumming

Just who is responsible for this stupid high cost socialist scam. In any common sense we are going to have to go back to coal at 3 cents a KWH instead of power at 20 or 30 cents per KWH.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I hope they have a hefty deposit for cleanup and reclamation budgeted, once they are done milking the federal and provincial governments and they decide to abandon the sites rather than renew at the end of the solar panels life cycle. I wonder how many hundreds or thousands of acres of farm land are being sacrificed to the climate god for this boondoggle?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Northrun, after giving two battery plants in Ontario 40 billion in tax breaks there won’t be any money left to clean anything up. These Solar and wind plants are an eyesore, I travel up highway 41, once a beautiful trip with pristine land now nothing but windmills dot the horizon, revel past brooks or down highway 3, solar panels everywhere, where once you could see pronghorns and elk, now you see solar panels, where once you could see awesome river valleys, it’s all ruined by monstrosities of gigantic wind turbines.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup][censored]

