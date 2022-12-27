Sunwing Airlines is "deeply apologizing" to Canadians who are stranded in Mexico for Christmas, after their flights were cancelled. The airline says the Canadians can take another airline to exit the country if they wish.
"Customers currently in destination who would prefer to book an earlier return flight on another carrier can do so at their own cost, should they so choose, and may submit a refund request for their unused Sunwing return flight," Sunwing media relations told the Western Standard on Tuesday.
“A number of return flights continue to be impacted by delays due to displaced crew and aircraft resulting from the aftermath of severe weather disruptions across Canada," Sunwing media relations added.
"Our teams are working hard to reaccommodate customers in destination by subservicing aircraft, and arranging alternate hotels and transfers for those with overnight delays."
Sunwing said their teams will continue working "around the clock" with several airline partners to subservice aircraft and return customers home to Canada.
"We have completed two recovery flights so far this week, have planned another eight recovery flights which are scheduled to depart between today and December 30, and are currently finalizing recovery plans for our remaining passengers in destination," Sunwing media relations said.
"Additional information will be provided to customers through flight alert notifications and their destination representatives once rescheduled return flights are confirmed. In the meantime, customers can sign up for flight alerts on Sunwing.ca."
Carol Crick from Alberta said her husband and two kids, aged five and seven, are "just a few of the hundreds of not thousands left stranded here in Mexico."
"We have been lied to and have zero communication from Sunwing as to anything related to our flights to get home," she said.
Crick was scheduled to fly out on December 22, but her flight was cancelled and she hasn't been told why by the company.
"We end up getting to a resort, but they had no reservation for us," Crick said. "We ended up sleeping on the floor."
Crick said Canadians in Mexico are calling on the federal government for help.
"Our teams continue to do everything possible to get passengers home," Sunwing media relations said.
"We deeply apologize for delays during the holiday season, and thank our customers for their understanding while we work to overcome operational challenges brought on by severe winter weather across key regions in Canada.”
