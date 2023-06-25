A clear majority of British Columbians are now in favour of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Alberta to the West Coast.
A new Research Co. Poll found 54% of BC residents now agree with the federal government’s decision to to re-approve the TMX expansion — up three points since July of last year — with only 28% opposed. In June 2019, 41% of BC residents called on their provincial government to halt the project.
In fact, all regions of the province, including Lotusland, were clearly in favour. Support for the project is highest in Northern BC (62%), followed by Southern BC (61%), the Fraser Valley (58%), Metro Vancouver (53%) and Vancouver Island (52%).
Fully 71% think the project will create thousands of jobs in the province when it comes on stream later this year.
Support crossed party lines including the BC NDP, Liberals and Greens. No surprise, Liberals were more likely to be “strongly” in favour while Greens were most opposed. However, the level of Greens who “moderately” agreed was equal to the number who “strongly disagreed,” at 29%.
That compares with 67% of Albertans who support it and only 15% opposed. However, Albertans are more likely to be critical of the federal government’s handling of TMX than their comparable peers in BC.
Support in Alberta was equally distributed across all regions of the province and party lines, with a slightly small number of NDP supporters who were “moderately” supportive (44%) compared to the number of UCP who were “strongly” supportive (48%). The number who “strongly” disagreed was the same in each party at just 6%.
Albertans were more likely to criticize the federal government, however.
“Albertans are particularly critical of the federal government on the Trans Mountain file, with 60% saying they are disappointed with Ottawa’s performance,” says Mario Canseco, president of Research Co.
“Fewer than half of British Columbians (48%) share this feeling.”
The survey also found the stars aligning with respect to the cancelled Northern Gateway pipeline to Kitimat, with a smaller number — 44% — indicating now would be a good time to revisit the plan, with 30% opposed.
The survey was based on an online study conducted from June 10-12 involving 800 adults in British Columbia and 800 adults in Alberta.
Research Co. said the data was statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in each province. The margin of error — which measures sample variability — is +/- 3.5 percentage points for each province, 19 times out of 20.
(4) comments
Didn't polls just tell us Rachel Notley would be firmly in control of Alberta? I put as much faith in polls as I do in federal politicians. When BC citizens imprison their politicians for crimes against their citizens I may believe they support Alberta oil getting to tidewater, until then, I won't hold my breath.
Look at those useless Grifters in the pix . . . many if not all of them Paid for their services by Domestic & Foreign Enviro Radicals.
Every day Oil Trains make their way down the Fraser Canyon . . . I am surprized one has not landed in the Fraser River by today . . .
Pipelines are 1000 Xs safer . . . had the 4 2014 approved pipelines been built along with LNG Ports Canada would be rolling in Cash today, instead of circling the Drain.
Are the dumb Canooks finally waking up to reality? The World runs on Oil & Gas and there is Nothing Known today to replace the stuff. 6 Billion people in the rest of the world know that . . . only the Western Democracies spend their largess on the Klimate Scam!
So 1600 people are supposed to represent roughly 10 million. Polls are such Bull! These are likely Liberals and NDP who want to ban gas and oil while selling to their commie friends in China.
I guess paying $204.00 a litre for gas in Surrey, has opened a few eyes.
