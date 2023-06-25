Pipeline protesters

Anti-Kinder Morgan pipeline protestors

If you can’t lick ‘em, join ‘em.

A clear majority of British Columbians are now in favour of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Alberta to the West Coast.

TransMountain (TMX) expansion route

northrungrader
northrungrader

Didn't polls just tell us Rachel Notley would be firmly in control of Alberta? I put as much faith in polls as I do in federal politicians. When BC citizens imprison their politicians for crimes against their citizens I may believe they support Alberta oil getting to tidewater, until then, I won't hold my breath.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Look at those useless Grifters in the pix . . . many if not all of them Paid for their services by Domestic & Foreign Enviro Radicals.

Every day Oil Trains make their way down the Fraser Canyon . . . I am surprized one has not landed in the Fraser River by today . . .

Pipelines are 1000 Xs safer . . . had the 4 2014 approved pipelines been built along with LNG Ports Canada would be rolling in Cash today, instead of circling the Drain.

Are the dumb Canooks finally waking up to reality? The World runs on Oil & Gas and there is Nothing Known today to replace the stuff. 6 Billion people in the rest of the world know that . . . only the Western Democracies spend their largess on the Klimate Scam!

Raz
Raz

So 1600 people are supposed to represent roughly 10 million. Polls are such Bull! These are likely Liberals and NDP who want to ban gas and oil while selling to their commie friends in China.

Got Ya
Got Ya

I guess paying $204.00 a litre for gas in Surrey, has opened a few eyes.

