A Swiss athlete attempting to break the world record for the longest time immersed in ice, returned to Alberta for further training.
André Belibi Eloumou, who has been training for more than two years, is seeking to break the existing world record ice-immersion which currently stands at 3hrs 26m.
As part of his training, Belibi Eloumou will be running 105 km — shirtless — from Calgary to Canmore, before a second 20 km run from Lake Louise along the ice fields parkway.
The pan-Atlantic flight is required in the absence of colder conditions in continental Europe.
Belibi Eloumou told the Western Standard he was inspired to attempt the world record to show his daughter, who has autism spectrum disorder (ASD), “that she can achieve everything in life, as long as it is for a good reason.”
The Swiss athlete is fundraising along the way; 50% of the money raised will go towards the Team Mason 2021 Foundation, a charity close to his heart that he met upon his most recent training session in Alberta earlier this year.
“In my view, what makes Team Mason 2021 Foundation a great charity is they want build a home complex for people with disabilities, such as people with autism and in this home complex they can be supervised properly and cared about,” said Belibi Eloumou in an interview with the Western Standard.
“When parents or legal guardians passed on, people with those disabilities are left on there own.”
“I think Team Mason 2021 Foundation is fantastic because it is one of my big concerns when my daughter’s mother and myself won’t be there anymore — who would be there to take care of her properly?”
“There are thousands, millions of parents or legal guardians with that same concern.”
Such an audacious and remarkable attempt does not come without its risks; when Belibi Eloumou attempts the record, in which he will be standing neck-deep in ice, the athlete will be surrounded by medical professionals.
Training itself is no exemption, according to Belibi Eloumou, who said the remainder of the fundraiser would go towards ensuring his health and safety for the potentially lethal attempt.
“I need to be followed medically, supervised by a health professional, each time I do an intense training session as, even if my mindset is strong, I still put my life in jeopardy,” he said.
“I need to be focused 100% as an Olympic athlete, with sponsors, endorsement, to take financial pressure out of my head until the attempt itself.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
