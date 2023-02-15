featured Teacher in Lac La Biche charged with assault on a student Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Feb 15, 2023 4 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lac La Biche. Arthur C. Green/Western Standard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A teacher in the tiny hamlet of Lac La Biche in Northern Alberta has been charged by the Mounties for allegedly assaulting a studentAccording to the RCMP, the incident occurred Oct. 19, 2022. The Mounties in Lac La Biche received a report a youth had been assaulted by their teacher at a local school.The child received minor injuries as a result of the assault. It is unclear what those injuries were and the Mounties did not release the name of the school.On Dec. 29, 2022, Michael Lorne Mcarthur, 59, a resident of Lac La Biche, was charged with one count of assault.He was released on conditions and will be appearing in Lac La Biche Provincial Court March 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments G Gently Feb 15, 2023 12:15pm There are two sides to every story. Report Add Reply darlene.cherniwchan Feb 15, 2023 1:36pm Come on WS maybe dig a little deeper. Like G Gently said 2 sides to every story. Sometimes WS you are no better than MSM. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Victoria man ordered to take down ‘F Trudeau’ flag during citizenship ceremony Two more trains derail weeks after Ohio chemical spill Canadian Civil Liberties Association achieves legal victory on anniversary of Emergencies Act invocation SLOBODIAN: Back up your racist claims, Nenshi Residents report animals dying after toxic chemical spill in Ohio
(2) comments
There are two sides to every story.
Come on WS maybe dig a little deeper. Like G Gently said 2 sides to every story. Sometimes WS you are no better than MSM.
