Teacher charged in Lac La Biche Alberta

Lac La Biche.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

A teacher in the tiny hamlet of Lac La Biche in Northern Alberta has been charged by the Mounties for allegedly assaulting a student

According to the RCMP, the incident occurred Oct. 19, 2022. The Mounties in Lac La Biche received a report a youth had been assaulted by their teacher at a local school.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

G Gently
G Gently

There are two sides to every story.

darlene.cherniwchan
darlene.cherniwchan

Come on WS maybe dig a little deeper. Like G Gently said 2 sides to every story. Sometimes WS you are no better than MSM.

