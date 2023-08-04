Telus Gardens

Telus Gardens HQ in Vancouver.

 Telus

Despite what it called “resilient” second quarter financial and operating results, Vancouver-based communications giant Telus is cutting its head count by more than 6,000 people.

Company president, Darren Entwistle, made the announcement on Thursday after the company reported record increases in customer growth, revenues and cash flow. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

rianc
rianc

So many people don't understand that revenue is not profit. The article states that while Telus' revenue is up, their net income is down. Telus says this is because of regulatory issues. This makes sense since this government is regulating everything into oblivion.

guest1342
guest1342

So is this just a cover for getting rid of employees due to the setting up of AI to do their jobs???

