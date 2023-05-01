Kevin Todd will run for a seat in Livingstone-Macleod.

Kevin Todd (L) will run for a seat in Livingstone-Macleod.

Leader of the Alberta Party Barry Morishita said he is ready for election battle 2023.

The Alberta Party said it's gaining momentum and Kevin Todd will run for a seat in Livingstone-Macleod.

BERNHARTMARTENS
Hey Kevin, why dont you get a membership in the UCP and change it from the inside? Make the UCP what you want it to be.... Instead of vote splitting with all these tiny off shoot factions of parties. Good on ya buddy!!!!!!

northrungrader
Although I support Danielle Smith and will vote UCP this round, I will never give one single obsolete tarnished penny to the United Conservative Party that made me a second class citizen in the province I was born in. I will vote to destroy the NDP, but if there was a viable candidate for anyone besides the UCP in my area, I would be hard pressed to decide if I hate the actions of my local UCP MLA or my NDP candidate worst? The last 3 years may have been easy for you, but I hold my nose to vote UCP, they sure don't smell better than the NDP, if you don't like that, why are all the same dirty politicians still in party except Kenney? He left voluntarily, the UCP didn't even throw him out.

