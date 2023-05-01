Leader of the Alberta Party Barry Morishita said he is ready for election battle 2023.
The Alberta Party said it's gaining momentum and Kevin Todd will run for a seat in Livingstone-Macleod.
Todd was born and raised in the community of Nanton, proudly raising his own family in the same town. As his family has grown in this rural community, so has his commitment and service to the town and surrounding areas. Kevin said he has always been an active community member, whether volunteering with the Nanton Futures Foundation, Nanton Promoters, or the Nanton Golf Club.
Having served on the town council for multiple years, Todd gained significant political experience. Sharing his deep sense of neighborhood involvement, Kevin's wife and daughters are also an active part of the Nanton community.
Kevin's background is finance. He said he never misses an opportunity to learn something new from a stranger or have a chat about the importance of getting outdoors and getting back to nature.
He said he looks forward to representing the constituents of Livingstone-Macleod in the election and advocating for a balanced and fiscally responsible option in Alberta Politics.
"I have met many people around Livingstone-Macleod over the last eight weeks and found myself having the same conversation over and over again, many people are saying they are politically homeless," Todd said.
"Life long conservatives who no longer recognize this version of conservatism the UCP has created, but in the same breath could not face voting for the NDP party either. The deeper I found myself campaigning for the UCP nomination the more I became acutely aware this party no longer represented my values as a conservative. I too found myself politically homeless."
Todd admitted he was was conflicted with his decision.
"I wanted to serve Livingstone-Macleod, but could no longer support the UCP. I considered running independent, but I felt that would not do myself or the residents of Livingstone-Macleod any good. I was then reintroduced to the Alberta Party," Todd said.
"The Alberta Party is an established party that filled all the gaps that were missing for me with the UCP. Here is a party that aligns with my values perfectly and from what I have been hearing from residents of Livingstone-Macleod, it's the party they have also been searching for."
Todd said he was left "unsettled" hearing from people across the region they are voting against something.
"Voting against the UCP, voting against the NDP, voting against their leaders. The Alberta Party gave me a place to vote FOR something and I believe you will find the same," Todd said.
"No more games. No more division. No egos. Just pure service to the best interest of the people we represent. PEOPLE, PROVINCE, PROSPERITY These are the guiding principles of the Alberta Party."
Todd said he met with the leader of the Alberta Part, Barry Morishita, and he was beyond impressed and inspired by him and the party's direction.
"One thing that stood out significantly for me is that this party is about actual representation and will not have a whip. This means decisions will be made for the best interests of Livingstone-Macleod, not the party," Todd said.
"MLAs for the Alberta Party have autonomy. The party of course has their core values, but the needs of Livingstone-Macleod are very different than the needs of central Calgary and should be represented as such. The Alberta Party allows for this."
Todd said the decision to run was not a decision made lightly.
"I encourage you, if you also find yourself lost by the current directions of the two main political parties, to look into the Alberta Party," Todd said.
The announcement of the official results will not be released until June 8 with advance voting taking place from May 23 –27.
Election day will be on May 29 as Albertans will then decide who will take the reins of the province.
Hey Kevin, why dont you get a membership in the UCP and change it from the inside? Make the UCP what you want it to be.... Instead of vote splitting with all these tiny off shoot factions of parties. Good on ya buddy!!!!!!
Although I support Danielle Smith and will vote UCP this round, I will never give one single obsolete tarnished penny to the United Conservative Party that made me a second class citizen in the province I was born in. I will vote to destroy the NDP, but if there was a viable candidate for anyone besides the UCP in my area, I would be hard pressed to decide if I hate the actions of my local UCP MLA or my NDP candidate worst? The last 3 years may have been easy for you, but I hold my nose to vote UCP, they sure don't smell better than the NDP, if you don't like that, why are all the same dirty politicians still in party except Kenney? He left voluntarily, the UCP didn't even throw him out.
