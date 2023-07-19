Oil barrels

Alberta oil drove Canada’s trade surplus in 2022.

 FreePix

It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Alberta’s oil and energy products put Canada’s balance of trade firmly in the black last year, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

Canada imports and exports

Canada’s imports and exports and balance of trade (red line).
Value of Canada’s energy exports

Value of Canada’s energy exports Hit new highs in 2022.
Product exports 2022

Product contribution to Canada’s balance of trade.

 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

kmb
kmb

The price of crude oil and natural gas was increasing well before the Russians moved in to protect the Donbas. The media needs to stop blaming all things on the "war in Ukraine".

Left Coast
Left Coast

Correct . . . the price of Oil started to increase the day after Senile Joe was sworn in on January 20, 2021. Within 5 minutes he had killed 1/3 of US Energy Production on Federal Land and Shut Down the Keystone Pipeline for the 2nd Time.

This of course made the USA dependant on Global Energy Sources and put OPEC back in charge of Oil Prices . . . Oil Prices began to rise immediately, within a few months Gas Prices went from $2 something a gallon to almost $7 in California.

The War in Ukraine was a Year Later . . . then the inept Octogenarian in the WH sold off the Strategic Reserves, Billions of Barrels, some of it was sold to the CCP Energy Company that Hunter & Joe are involved with.

Always amuzed how the Media can ignore the Cue Card Reading Senile occupant of the WH and just play along as if this was "Normal".

