Another day, another delay.
The already troubled Trans Mountain expansion to the West Coast faces yet another potentially crippling delay even as it struggles to complete the government-owned conduit by the end of the year.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Another day, another delay.
The already troubled Trans Mountain expansion to the West Coast faces yet another potentially crippling delay even as it struggles to complete the government-owned conduit by the end of the year.
This time it’s due to protests from a Kamloops First Nation that says a proposed reroute of a 1.3-km segment — one of the last — around a geologic feature threatens an area of “spiritual and cultural significance.”
Trans Mountain had previously applied to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) to change the routing to avoid micro-tunnelling through hard rock formations.
On Monday, the Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation filed its own submission to the CER against it. The group, which is in favour of the pipeline on its land — and the original routing — just doesn’t want it in that particular area.
Although it supports the expansion, the band argued Trans Mountain hasn’t shown the route change to be necessary, apart from cost and deadline considerations.
In a letter filed to the CER the Stk'emlupsemc council said it faced pressure to accept the rerouting due to Trans Mountain CEO Dawn Farrell’s concerns that it jeopardizes a Jan. 1, 2024 start date.
“I know that it’s not your concern that this is taking longer and that it’s causing problems with the schedule and all the rest of it, but it is, significantly,” the letter quoted Farrell as saying. “We are constrained to options that are economic and feasible within the remaining time frame.”
If the two sides are unable to come to terms, it could result in a lengthy hearing or even court challenge that would put completion well past any expected completion date.
Trans Mountain hasn’t responded to requests for comment on this particular issue. However, on Monday it said the project was 90% complete as of June 30 after it released second quarter results that showed a $172.1 million profit, up $43.3 million from $128.8 million in the same period last year.
It remains confident the last remaining segments of the $31 billion project — which was originally to cost $7.4 billion — will be completed on time.
“We have mitigation and contingency plans in place due to construction challenges in areas including Burnaby Mountain Tunnel, Jacko Lake and Mountain 3 in Spread 5B."
"We are currently planning and targeting the commencement of service on the expanded pipeline system near the end of the first quarter of 2024,” it said in a release.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.