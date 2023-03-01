featured Toews says an Alberta police force is 'off the table' Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Travis Toews Photo by Arthur Green, Western Standard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The UCP will not be heading forward with an Alberta police force at this time, says Finance Minister Travis Toews.On Tuesday, Toews told Global News "it's off the table.""Government is interested in one thing when it comes to enforcement, that's better enforcement, less crime, more security and safety for Alberta citizens," Toews said."That's one reason why we're increasing public safety by 13% this year, looking for the best bang for our buck to increase enforcement and reduce crime. It's off the table."Budget 2023 did not provide any money for the proposed idea."It's not been budgeted in this plan. Again, the minister of Public Safety is engaging Albertans with the question," Toews said."But in the meantime, we're investing in enforcement officers, and more boots on the ground."More to come... Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (3) comments Delby Mar 1, 2023 10:55am I am very disappointed in this decision. It was a mainstay in my decision to vote UCP. It looks like the party is backing away from earlier promises. Too sad; too bad. Report Add Reply Richard Bilovus Mar 1, 2023 9:54am Ummmm. My guess is the UCP does not want this to be the #1 campaign topic in the spring election?While I want to see the very corrupt RCMP booted out ASAP (.... front-line officers please send resume's to the A.P.P.) this might be a very wise manoeuvre. Report Add Reply AB Sovereignty Mar 1, 2023 9:50am "We got this Sovereignty Act thing, we're just not interested in sovereignty, 'cause, you know, it's hard".... Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Trudeau gives federal employees a $75K benefit for sex changes HANNAFORD: Budget marks Smith's transition from conservative idealist to Conservative leader Notley says Smith's budget could be her last KRAYDEN: Chinese election interference spells doom for Justin Trudeau WIND WARNING: Oil foe Greta Thunberg shifts gears to oppose Norwegian wind farms
I am very disappointed in this decision. It was a mainstay in my decision to vote UCP. It looks like the party is backing away from earlier promises. Too sad; too bad.
Ummmm. My guess is the UCP does not want this to be the #1 campaign topic in the spring election?
While I want to see the very corrupt RCMP booted out ASAP (.... front-line officers please send resume's to the A.P.P.) this might be a very wise manoeuvre.
"We got this Sovereignty Act thing, we're just not interested in sovereignty, 'cause, you know, it's hard"....
