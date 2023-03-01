Travis Toews

Travis Toews

 Photo by Arthur Green, Western Standard

The UCP will not be heading forward with an Alberta police force at this time, says Finance Minister Travis Toews.

On Tuesday, Toews told Global News "it's off the table."

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Delby
Delby

I am very disappointed in this decision. It was a mainstay in my decision to vote UCP. It looks like the party is backing away from earlier promises. Too sad; too bad.

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Ummmm. My guess is the UCP does not want this to be the #1 campaign topic in the spring election?

While I want to see the very corrupt RCMP booted out ASAP (.... front-line officers please send resume's to the A.P.P.) this might be a very wise manoeuvre.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

"We got this Sovereignty Act thing, we're just not interested in sovereignty, 'cause, you know, it's hard"....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.