Alberta Minister of Finance Travis Toews says he is concerned about the federal Liberal government’s level of spending in the 2023-24 budget
“We are continuing to analyze the federal budget closely to determine its impacts on Alberta and Albertans," Toews said in a Tuesday evening statement.
“We are encouraged to see more detail on the previously announced hydrogen investment tax credit. We will be working to understand how it will affect the overall competitiveness of the hydrogen industry here in Alberta."
Toews said while the budget does acknowledge the federal government’s burdensome environmental impact assessment process, there’s nothing in this budget that will fundamentally change the narrative on business investment that’s been stagnant since 2015.
“We are concerned by the level of spending and lack of fiscal responsibility exhibited in this budget and its contribution to the country’s already worrisome debt levels," Toews said.
"This is a budget that will encumber Canadians and Albertans with a doubling of debt servicing costs over the course of the fiscal plan."
The federal budget focused on clean technology, healthcare, and targeted cost-of-living relief.
The total federal budget is $497 billion, with a deficit of $40.1 billion.
Due to high-interest rates and inflation, the federal government says it attempted to show some fiscal restraint.
At a pre-budget event, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said “Taken together, inflation and higher interest rates are really challenging for a lot of people.”
“That means that one of my government’s principal responsibilities, and one of my principal responsibilities, is not to pour fuel on the flames of inflation. So fiscal responsibility is really important.”
(1) comment
This budget by Nutley's bosses shows what she will do to Alberta if she is allowed to win the next election. Nutley and her NDP brethren will destroy business, increase taxes and run massive budget deficits just like she did 4 years ago. Gone will be the Alberta advantage and all the work to balance the budget again and begin paying back the debt.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.