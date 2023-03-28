Toews tables Bill 11

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Minister of Finance Travis Toews says he is concerned about the federal Liberal government’s level of spending in the 2023-24 budget

“We are continuing to analyze the federal budget closely to determine its impacts on Alberta and Albertans," Toews said in a Tuesday evening statement.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

rianc
This budget by Nutley's bosses shows what she will do to Alberta if she is allowed to win the next election. Nutley and her NDP brethren will destroy business, increase taxes and run massive budget deficits just like she did 4 years ago. Gone will be the Alberta advantage and all the work to balance the budget again and begin paying back the debt.

