Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews will not seek re-election for the UCP government.
Toews made the announcement via Twitter Friday.
"After much deliberation, and prayerful consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election," Toews said.
A message from Honourable Travis Toews: pic.twitter.com/23B8tKWINy— Travis Toews (@TravisToewsAB) March 24, 2023
"I do however, remain deeply committed to the conservative movement, to the UCP success and to its success this May."
Premier Danille Smith paid tribute to her finance minister.
"Minister Travis Toews has been one of the strongest finance ministers in Alberta’s history and leaves a legacy of strong fiscal management that I will continue to uphold as premier. I greatly respect his decision to spend more time on the ranch and with his family. There will be big boots to fill in Grande Prairie — Wapiti, and I wish him, Kim, and the family nothing but the very best.,' Said Smith in a statement.
"Given the proximity to the upcoming provincial election, I will be working with the party and the local constituency association to locate and appoint a new UCP candidate for the constituency of Grande Prairie - Wapiti under Section 8 of our Candidate Selection Process, so that the new candidate can hit the ground running and ensure a UCP victory in this constituency when votes are cast on May 29."
Toews said it's been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of Grande Prairie-Wapiti as their MLA and Albertans broadly as their minister of Finance.
"Kim and I have been humbled by the support (from) so many in our region and across this great province," Toews said.
During his bid for the leader of the UCP Toews said when it comes to leadership, a track record matters.
Toews said in Sept. 2022 that he believes over the past three years, Alberta has seen a shift to an economic trajectory of growth even in the midst of unprecedented economic and social disruption.
"Staying on this path and building on the success of the last three years is critical. An error in navigation now will have far-reaching and long-lasting consequences," Toews said during the leadership race.
"I believe the best indicator of future leadership is to look at how someone has led in the past and, perhaps even more telling, how they have led in times of crisis. Having served in leadership during two notable crises, I have had the opportunity to learn through uncommon circumstances."
He would eventually lose to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for leadership.
Smith claimed victory winning the UCP leadership contest with 53.77% on the sixth ballot.
More than 84,000 votes were cast by the party’s membership, culminating a three-month race in Calgary's BMO Centre.
Toews came second with 46.33%.
But despite the defeat, he plugged along for the people of Alberta and became finance minister.
His boots are meant for budgeting and that's just what they did in Alberta delivering balanced budgets for 2021-22 and 2023.
Toews said his "Budget shoes" fit just fine and so does the upcoming plan for Alberta's finances.
Toews was first elected in the 2019 Alberta general election to represent the electoral district of Grande Prairie-Wapiti in the 30th Alberta Legislature.
He was appointed as minister of finance on April 30, 2019, by Alberta's former premier Jason Kenney.
On June 4, 2022, Toews resigned as the minister of finance and announced his candidacy in the 2022 United Conservative Party leadership election, although he lost to Smith, Toews was reappointed as minister by Smith on Oct. 24, 2022.
