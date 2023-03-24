Toews tables Bill 11

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews will not seek re-election for the UCP government.

Toews made the announcement via Twitter Friday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Another Kenney supporter goes. That's not a bad thing at all.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Good! One less red Torie, fake conservative, globalist we don’t have to worry about! Although I think he should be investigated, like the rest of them who worked with WEF globalist Kenney, for crimes against humanity!

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Pro Danielle candidates need only apply.👍

Report Add Reply

