The Alberta government has quietly backstopped its hardline emissions reduction rhetoric by putting its money where its mouth is, doling out more than $60 million in technology grants from the industrial portion of its carbon tax levy.
Under Alberta’s emission reduction plan — the one Premier Danielle Smith is vocally pitching to Ottawa — Alberta will spend on 14 new projects using the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund.
At a press conference in Calgary Wednesday, Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz said if all funded projects are successfully deployed, they will reduce a combined 700,000 tonnes of emissions by 2030 and create about 1,700 new jobs.
And she took a not-so-thinly veiled swipe at the federal government by touting “meaningful” climate action.
“When it comes to protecting the environment and growing the economy, Alberta leads the way through action,” she said.
Alberta was the first jurisdiction in Canada, indeed the world, to introduce a carbon levy on big emitters back in 2007, at $15 per tonne. It came with the provision that funds raised would be reinvested back into developing technology to further reduce emissions through an arm’s length board called Emissions Reduction Alberta, which officially made Wednesday’s funding announcements.
After the former Kenney government rescinded the consumer carbon tax as its first order of business after defeating the Notley NDP, in 2022 it retained the TIER levy and brought it into line with the federal carbon tax — including plans to increase it lockstep to $170 per tonne by 2030.
Heavy industry accounts for more than half of Alberta’s total emissions of 256 megatonnes in 2020. Agriculture is about another 25%.
At the time, former energy minister Sonya Savage said the revamped TIER program would keep billions of dollars in Alberta that would have otherwise gone to Ottawa.
Since then it has enveloped into a carbon trading program where participating companies swap and convert sequestration credits into a so-called ’capture recognition tonne’ that can be used to reduce their regulated emissions.
To date, Emissions Reduction Alberta has committed $910 million to 260 projects worth more than $7.3 billion that are estimated to cut 40 million tonnes of emissions by 2030. All projects involve piloting, demonstration or deployment of technology in Alberta.
Emissions Reduction CEO Justin Riemer said the funding is in addition to any private investment dollars raised by the individual companies. Although it isn’t typically a majority investor, he credited the TIER funding with attracting third-party capital dollars at a ratio of about 7:1.
“This investment will help several of our industries demonstrate transformative technologies to get them to market faster. Funding innovation like this will continue to position Alberta at the forefront of clean tech innovation and as an industrial leader,” he said.
The recipients announced Wednesday cover a broad swathe of industries, ranging from EV battery production to primary oil and gas production to improving the chemical properties of cement and manufacturing fertilizer products for agriculture.
For instance, Replenish Nutrients plans to use its funds to build a low-emissions fertilizer plant near Debolt, in northern Alberta.
“Funding through Emissions Reduction Alberta is critical to fulfilling our objective of addressing soil health to meet consumer demand for healthy, nutritional crops that are produced in a sustainable way,” said Gerard Philpott, Replenish’s commercial officer.
“This project creates the opportunity to add value to Alberta’s agricultural sector, diversify our economy and directly impact global food security risks.”
