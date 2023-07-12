The Alberta government has quietly backstopped its hardline emissions reduction rhetoric by putting its money where its mouth is, doling out more than $60 million in technology grants from the industrial portion of its carbon tax levy.

Under Alberta’s emission reduction plan — the one Premier Danielle Smith is vocally pitching to Ottawa — Alberta will spend on 14 new projects using the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund. 

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Canada's total Emissions are 1.6% of Global Emissions . . . Alberta's Emissions are a small % of that. Completely irrelevant and not one $$ should be spent until the rest of the World catches up.

Every few Months . . . China increases their Emissions by more than Canada's Annual 1.6% . . . and no one seems to care, in fact Western Regimes keep sending them Cash!

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

They keep playing this game that is just going to enslave us all. There is not one politician in this country who isnt a blood drinking globalist obviously.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.