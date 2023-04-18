CNG joint venture

(L-R) Clean Energy CEO Andrew Littlefair, Mullen President Murray Mullen and Tourmaline CEO Mike Rose stand in front of one of Mullen’s new CNG semis at a press event in Calgary.

 By Shaun Polczer

Coming soon to a truck stop near you: natural gas semis.

Canada’s largest natural gas producer, Tourmaline Oil Corp., is teaming up with California-based Clean Energy Fuels to build a network of 20 compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations over the next five years along key highway corridors in western Canada. Calgary-based Mullen Group, one of North America’s largest trucking and logistics firms, agreed to sign on as its first major client.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

