Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
It would truly be a feat of engineering — if and when the Trans Mountain expansion comes into service. If it ever does at all.
That’s because tunnelling under a ‘sacred tree’ near Kamloops would cost almost $100 million and delay completion until December 2024, according to documents filed with the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER) on Monday.
That means it wouldn’t actually start pumping oil until the first quarter of 2025. In a technical report filed with the CER, Trans Mountain detailed the challenges — and costs — to equipment and manpower if it is not allowed to reroute one of the final remaining sections of the line.
Specifically, it said drilling through a “hump” feature would put severe “fatigue and wear” on key mechanical components with no clear way to access the tunnel boring equipment for repairs if it were to get stuck.
In addition, work on the existing tunnel was suspended in June and is expected to have deteriorated due to local collapses and groundwater flow. That’s not withstanding a 60-metre grade from bottom to surface
”The risks identified above are unpredictable and have the potential to delay tunnel completion by months or jeopardize the ability to complete the tunnel at all,” it wrote.
On the bright side — or not — boring a 48-inch tunnel 4.3 kilometres through hard rock near Jacko Lake would truly be an engineering marvel and one of the longest in the world. It’s only been done about two dozen times using the proposed drilling tool.
The comparable reference case was a 2.9 kilometre shaft drilled in Auckland, New Zealand through basalt in 2020. For the non-geologically inclined, basalt is what the Moon is made of and it’s almost as hard as granite.
And indeed, it’s already cost more to build TMX than the entire Apollo program that put a man on the lunar surface.
The irony is that Trans Mountain was meant to be an inexpensive conduit to global oil markets when the federal government bought it for $4.5 billion in 2018.
Although the mainline has been in service since 1953, the expansion itself, initially pegged at $7.4 billion, is now at $30.9 billion — and rising.
That in turn has prompted Calgary’s major oil sands producers to warn the CER the magnitude of the overruns threatens the economic viability of the entire industry. And by extension, the public interest.
The rerouting of the line is opposed by the Stk'emlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation on the grounds it would cross an area of “profound spiritual and cultural significance” featuring a so-called ‘directional’ tree.
This, despite assurances from Trans Mountain that it would deploy ‘national park’ construction and remedial standards. Those are the same standards its required to deploy in Jasper Park given that Trans Mountain is the only oil pipeline to cross a national park.
A regulatory hearing is scheduled to take place in Calgary September 18 and 19.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(1) comment
Never let the gov't run a construction operation...they are useless..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.